McFail carries Rebels to second win this week

DAMASCUS, Va. – Patrick Henry running back J-Kwon McFail wore quite the array of colors during post-game interviews Friday night.

McFail also wore quite the grin as well.

The Rebel senior carried the ball a staggering 38 times for 186 yards – including all four plays during a go-ahead, third-quarter drive – as the Rebels slugged their way to a gritty 30-17 Hogoheegee District decision over host Holston.

“I’ve said this before – he’s a football player,” noted Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett. “He can play any position on the field. He’s good on offense, he’s good on defense, and he’s good on special teams. And when we need a first down, that’s who we are going to out there.”

With brown dirt caked around his knees, green grass stains all over his tattered jersey, a shade of Cavalier field paint on his shoulder, and even a trickle of blood filtering its way down his nose, McFail’s smile was still the most noticeable feature.

“It’s definitely been a fight tonight,” McFail said. “We were going unbalanced and going to the weak side a bit, so I knew I was going to get it a lot.”

Just how much did McFail get the pigskin? The Rebels fed their talented back on 27 of their 33 second-half snaps, with McFail going in from three yards out during the aforementioned surge after the break for a 17-10 Rebel advantage.

“He’s tough,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “He runs so hard. He doesn’t look that big, until you get out here and see him. He’s strong, and he breaks tackles all the time. Most of the time, the first contact doesn’t stop him.”

After allowing 42 points just four days earlier in a win over Rural Retreat, the Rebel defense bounced back solidly against the Cavaliers during second-half action. Overall, the visitors sacked Holston signal-caller Noah Tweed four times after the break, forcing two turnovers on downs and even an intentional grounding call.

Patrick Henry even had a pick-six midway through the final stanza, as Connor Kausch’s hit on Tweed led to an errant throw – and into the hands of an awaiting Bobby Cline. Cline went 38 yards untouched for a commanding 30-10 Rebel advantage.

“We challenged them and they really stepped it up during the second half,” added Padgett. “I thought we did a better job tackling. We got stops when we had to have stops.”

Although the Rebels ran more first-half plays, it was Holston which jumped out and set the tempo early. After forcing a punt, Holston back Luke Greene followed two of his linemen to-wards the left before surging down the numbers for a 47-yard scoring run and a 7-0 edge. The Rebels promptly fumbled the kickoff, setting up a 27-yard field goal from Griffin Hall and a quick 10-0 Cavalier advantage late in the first stanza.

“In the first half, we were pretty pleased with where we were,” said Akers.

Patrick Henry, meanwhile, tacked on 10 of its own during the second quarter. A twisting 34-yard scoring scamper from Cameron Goodspeed – who fought off a Holston facemask pull in the process – and a subsequent 27-yard field goal from teammate Grant Buchanon made things all square.

But after intermission, tempo and the running game belonged to the Rebels – who attempted one pass the entire second half. And although the Rebels only had three double-digit runs dur-ing the final 24 minutes, the chain gang crew kept moving.

“I never thought they busted the big one on us, which we were worried about,” said Akers, who got a team-high 85 yards and a touchdown from Tweed. “But it was the constant four to five-yard gains that we were just unable to stop.”

Goodspeed also hit the century mark for the Rebels, ending with 106 rushing yards on just 12 carries.

It seemed fitting that the game’s next to last play fell into the hands of McFail, who snagged Tweed’s desperation heave with just seconds remaining. But instead of taking off on a return, McFail quickly took a knee.

“I was tired,” said McFail, sporting the smile once more. “I was not running that back. I didn’t even think about returning it. I just wanted to get down there so we could go finish this victory.”

Patrick Henry 0 10 7 13 – 30

Holston 10 0 0 7 – 17

Scoring Summary

H – Greene 47 run (Hall kick)

H – Hall 26 FG

PH – Goodspeed 34 run (Buchanon kick)

PH – Buchanon 27 FG

PH – McFail 3 run (Buchanon kick)

PH – Belcher 1 run (Buchanon kick)

PH – Cline 38 interception return (kick blocked)

H – Tweed 41 run (Hall kick)

Team Stats:

First Downs: PH 19, H 13; Rushes-Yards PH 57-317, H 39-224; Passing Yards: PH 0, H 116; Comp-Att-Int: PH 0-3-0, H 5-21-2; Fumbles-Lost: PH 2-1, H 2-1; Penalties-Yards: PH 7-75, H 10-75; Punts-Avg.: PH 3-24.3, H 1-28