McDowell wins in Dirt Nationals

In an event that ended late Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, veteran driver Dale McDowell (Ooltewah, Tenn.) earned $50,000 by capturing the 50-lap XR Super Series Late Model feature.

The race capped a two-week run for the Bristol Dirt Nationals.

The 56-year-old McDowell, who claimed a dirt Super Late Model victory at BMS in 2000, passed pole-winner Ricky Weiss (Manitoba, Canada) with 20 laps to go.

“This is one for the old guys,” McDowell said. “It’s awesome to be back here at Bristol 22 years later.”

McDowell underwent surgery for prostate cancer last year. He endured a four-month recovery period before returning to the sport.

“I’m so appreciative of all the guys on the team and the Good Lord for getting me through the cancer deal,” McDowell said. “Being in the race car has helped me heal. When we came up here, I thought it would be neat if we could win here again. I can’t believe having an accomplishment like this.”

Chris Madden (Gray Court, S.C.) finished second and claimed a $100,000 bonus for collecting the most points over the four races.

“We overcame a mountain and came back and did what we had to do,” Madden said. “We had to take a two-spot [penalty] and start 12th, but I never doubted us being able to do it.

“‘The money the XR Series put up means a lot to all of us dirt racers.”

It was not a good night for Kyle Larson. The defending NASCAR Cup champion experienced mechanical issues on his car before the race. Larson, who completed just four laps before his gas pedal broke, finished 21st in the 24-car field.

Chris Ferguson recorded a third-place finish, with Scott Bloomquist and Jimmy Owens next in line. Dakotah Knuckles (Ewing, Va.) was 16th.

Michael Asberry (Crossville, Tenn.) emerged as the winner in the Open Modified division, with Kyle Strickler in second.

