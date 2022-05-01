McClung's time with Lakers a time of growth

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Mac McClung punctuated his rookie season in professional basketball with the kind of high-flying flair for which he’s been known since his days at Gate City High School.

Sprinting in front of the pack and hauling in a long inbounds pass from teammate Stanley Johnson, the 6-foot-2 guard for the Los Angeles Lakers threw down a double-clutch reverse dunk to put the finishing touches on a 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on April 10.

Southwest Virginia’s favorite son was immediately congratulated by fellow Laker Wenyon Gabriel after the slam capped a night in which McClung finished with six points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes off the bench.

“That was a fun game to be a part of,” McClung said. “The young guys got to play and we ended up winning. It was a lot of fun and I’m grateful for the experience.”

Three weeks and one day after that joyous moment, McClung was back in the area as he hosted the second edition of his youth camp at TNT Sportsplex on Sunday.

McClung was all smiles as he led the youngsters through drills, threw down some dunks, signed autographs and posed for pictures.

“This is one of the most fun things I do in the offseason,” McClung said.

It came after a life-altering few months for McClung.

After foregoing his remaining eligibility at Texas Tech to enter the pro ranks, McClung was signed by the Lakers as non-drafted free agent and spent time with the franchise’s Summer League squad and also went through training camp and the preseason alongside guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

He began the season with the South Bay Lakers – L.A’s G League affiliate – and flourished.

“There are a lot of ups and downs and that’s how it’s going to be,” McClung said. “I’ve just stayed the course and always believed in myself and continue to keep working hard and hopefully, fulfill my purpose.”

There were mostly ups, however, as McClung earned G League Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 21.6 points, 7.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

The Chicago Bulls signed him to a pair of 10-day contracts that spanned late-December and early-January as he actually made his NBA debut for the team from the Windy City on Dec. 29 as he scored two points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

That made him the first player from far Southwest Virginia to suit up in a NBA regular-season game since Jim Palmer from Keokee, Virginia, played the final of his three seasons in 1961.

Mac’s attack was versatile.

“I feel like this year was probably my biggest year of growth,” McClung said. “I got to play point guard and I love to pass the ball and I got to show that. I felt that I really opened some scouts eyes that I could play point guard at the top and hopefully, I just continue to get better. I still feel like I have a lot to work on and I’m really excited.”

The Lakers rewarded him with a two-way contract near the end of the season and called him up for that finale in Denver.

McClung will head back to California soon, but it’s still not certain where he fits as far as the Lakers’ future plans. Los Angeles currently has a head-coaching vacancy following Frank Vogel’s dismissal.

“I talked to [Lakers general manager] Rob [Pelinka] right before I left when we had a meeting,” McClung said. “It’s a business, so whatever happens, happens. I really enjoyed being with the Lakers culture. We’ll see what happens – whoever wants me, I want them. … No doubt, I want to be on a [NBA] roster next season.”

The 23-year-old does have a new outlook after navigating his first go-around of playing for pay.

“Just to run your own race,” McClung said when asked what he had learned and taken from his rookie year. “Just try to be the best version of yourself each day. When you lead with the right heart and try to do all the right things, it’s eventually going to come.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.