MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: NBA insiders share their perspectives on McClung

It’s yet to be seen if a team will select McClung in tonight’s NBA Draft or what franchise would extend him a chance to make the club as a non-drafted free agent if he doesn’t get selected. His pre-draft workout list included auditions for the Pacers, Suns, Hawks, Nets, Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.
The 6-foot-2 guard’s future might include a stint in the G League or a lucrative offer could lure the former Gate City High School, Georgetown University and Texas Tech standout overseas.
Beat writers, podcasters, bloggers and observers of the NBA’s 30 teams were recently asked via e-mail about where McClung might fit in with the team they cover and what kind of impact he might make for those respectful clubs. Twenty-four of them provided some answers:
Atlanta Hawks (Josh Buckhalter, SoaringDownSouth.com): “I think Mac can have a role on a lot of teams, especially as an undrafted free agent. For the Hawks, backup point guard is a question mark right now. And it never hurts to take a look at someone like him who would offer a different dynamic behind Trae Young. … He has the work ethic and game to help a team.”
Boston Celtics (Adam Spinella, The Box and One blog): “McClung is a great athlete and tough shot-maker. The Celtics have an opportunity and a need in the backcourt for such a player after the Kemba Walker trade. … The Celtics are in a tough spot this offseason, already trading away their first-round pick and having a host of rookie contracts on the books. As the franchise gears up to compete in the East, their M.O. is to get older and add veterans, not take fliers on younger players in McClung’s stage of development. I’d be very surprised if the team looked to add another young player. McClung’s athleticism certainly pops when he’s on the floor, though NBA guards are being asked to drill shots and play off-ball now more than ever. If McClung shoots better than the 36.5 percent on catch-and-shoots he posted last year at Texas Tech, he’ll have a chance to stick around in the league.”
Brooklyn Nets(Keith Herman, Brooklyn Ball): “I really don’t see a path to Mac McClung potentially helping the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-22 season. … As a smaller guard, there’s just no path for McClung in Brooklyn right now on a team that is going to have the ball dominated by [James] Harden, Kyrie [Irving], and hopefully [Spencer] Dinwiddie if [owner] Joe Tsai reaches deep into his pockets and pays the tax premium. That being said, the Nets do have three second-round picks right now. I don’t necessarily expect them to make all three picks, but they have them as of today. A late second-round or undrafted flyer on McClung’s athleticism alone wouldn’t hurt. But, I’d expect him to be in the G League in a Long Island Nets uniform at that point — not Brooklyn.”
Cleveland Cavaliers (Dan Gilinsky, KingJamesGospel.com): “With Mac, he could theoretically help them as a reserve bench scorer in spurts. I wouldn’t expect him to be a player that’d likely play with Darius Garland though, as he is more so an on-ball player that can initiate some offense. … I would personally put the percentage on a roster spot at 15 percent for him with Cleveland, as whether or not Collin Sexton sticks around, if Isaac Okoro, Dylan Windler and/or another potential shooter is in the mix via the draft, it’s tough to see minutes for him. Defensively, the lack of positional versatility hurts his chances in this sense, but if off-screen shooting pops for him, that could be huge early in his career. … If there is more progression as an off-movement shooter, which I believe there definitely can be though, that could unlock him more, and perhaps lead to a starting case for a club down the road.”
Dallas Mavericks (Jay Appaji, Mavs Film Room podcast): “In my opinion, Mac could help the Mavs, or any team for that matter, as a sparkplug scorer off the bench. He plays with a lot of energy and that’s key, especially for a Mavs team that often struggled with consistent scoring when Luka Dončić was not on the floor. The Mavs currently don’t have any picks in the 2021 Draft so it’s hard to envision them acquiring him that way. If he doesn’t get picked, I could see them extending an invite to join their Summer League team in Las Vegas. … Though we may not see Mac on the Mavs, his game does remind me of a very famous former Maverick: JJ Barea. Similar to Mac, Barea was an undersized guy who joined the Mavs as an undrafted free agent in 2007, and immediately found a role as a spark plug off the bench. Barea’s speed and effort made a strong impression on then head coach Avery Johnson, and he became known for injecting life into the Mavs’ second units. This helped him carve out a very solid career as one of the best undrafted players ever. If there’s one thing Mac McClung is known for, it’s scoring, so this is where I see him making the most impact. With his elite athleticism, he can hopefully overcome the uphill battle that smaller guards face when trying to make it in the NBA.”
Denver Nuggets (Sean Carroll, The Deep Two NBA Podcast and NuggLove.com): “There will definitely be minutes up for grabs at either guard position next season for the Denver Nuggets as Jamal Murray sits with his torn ACL. … I don’t see any reason why a late second-round pick or undrafted two-way player like Mac couldn’t get a look throughout the season. The Nuggets aren’t against buying into the second round. Late in the 2019 draft, Denver quickly bought the 44th pick of the Miami Heat to select Bol Bol, taking a flier on him. While Denver doesn’t have a second-round pick at the moment, they’re very cheap to get on the night and it’d be worth taking the risk. … I’m a big fan of anyone coming out of that Texas Tech program so that’s always a good start. McClung plays well and plays within the system. It’s almost a blessing coming in undrafted and having to grind up in the league if it’s meant to be, especially if it’s a player like McClung who plays within the offense and makes his teammates better.”
Golden State Warriors (Nathan Beighle, BlueManHoop.com): “There’s no denying the talent and big-play ability that Mac has. He showed fans that multiple times throughout his collegiate career. Given the Warriors roster, it’s unlikely he’d have a spot awaiting him. Mac’s best opportunity to land with the Warriors would be on a two-way contract. I’d say there’s probably a 50 percent chance the Warriors would be willing to consider him as a two-way prospect following a solid summer league. I watched Mac quite a bit during his time at Texas Tech and even a little at Georgetown. His play is energetic and his athleticism is there as well. Can he do it at the highest level is really the biggest question for now? We’ll see, but I do wish the best for him.”
Houston Rockets (Darren Yuvan, Managing Editor, TheDreamShake.com): “I like McClung’s scoring ability and athleticism, which could certainly help the Rockets. However, he’s not in the best position to be drafted by Houston. The Rockets have three first-round picks, and I don’t think he’ll go in the first, and they have no second-rounders unless they trade or buy-in. That’s certainly a possibility, but as it stands right now, his only path to a roster spot in Houston is via undrafted free agent … In addition to the Rockets not having a second round pick, they are also overloaded on guards right now. John Wall, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, D.J. Augustin, Armoni Brooks, and Khyri Thomas are all on the roster. They’re also expected to take at least one, if not two more guards in the first round. That leaves little room on the roster for another combo guard. He’s a fine prospect, and I do think he’ll latch on somewhere due to his scoring capability, but I’ll be surprised if it’s in Houston.”
Indiana Pacers (Luke Parrish, 8Points9Seconds.com): “With Indiana, his fit is a little tricky given the current shape of the roster. The Pacers already have a lot of guard depth with several guys fighting for playing time and those guys are very similar to Mac in terms of skill set. Aaron Holiday lost playing time last year and I think swapping him for McClung would be a lateral move at best. His chance of making the roster is slim. I’d put it at less than 10 percent right now simply because the Pacers have so many other needs and already have six guards under contract. I do think he would be a fun G League player if he cannot crack any team’s final roster.”
Los Angeles Clippers (Chris Wylde, Co-Host of ClipCast): “The Clippers were the best 3-point shooting team in NBA history last season because of [head coach] Ty Lue’s mantra of get the ball in the paint every time down the court and kick out to the open man. This could potentially give Mac an explosive opportunity to hit a bevy of open 3s. The Clips had over half their team shooting over 40 percent from behind the arc so Mac could potentially fit in nicely with that group. That being said it seems the team is fairly stacked in the backcourt and with the young guns of Luke Kennard and Terance Mann I’m not sure there’s room for a side of Mac.”
Los Angeles Lakers (James Francuz, LakeShowLife.com): “The Lakers got ousted from the playoffs early on this year and are therefore going to do everything in their power to ensure the roster is championship-level ready headed into the fall. … McClung could very well get a Summer League invite, yet I would be pleasantly surprised if he was on the purple and gold’s roster on opening night. But, as they say, stranger things have happened in this world.”
Memphis Grizzlies (Joe Mullinax, GrizzlyBearBlues.com): “What’s most intriguing about Mac McClung is his ability to create as a scorer off the ball. Memphis needs two things in particular this offseason – larger versatile wings that are capable of playing the “4” (or traditional power forward) and a perimeter threat who can get his own shot off the dribble. McClung fits the bill when it comes to the latter. He gets his reputation for his dunks and highlights, but throughout his college career he’s shown the capacity to be a scorer at all three levels offensively. For that reason alone, he should at least be on the radar of the Grizzlies.”
Miami Heat (Matt Pineda, Senior Writer, HotHotHoops.com): “Mac’s best asset to the Heat would be as a creator and distributor. The Heat need playmakers who can create off the dribble and get to the paint to open space for others. Miami doesn’t have a draft pick; adding Mac as a summer league player would be an option. Kendrick Nunn was able to carve out space as an undrafted rookie and Mac could as well.”
Minnesota Timberwolves (Ben Beeken, DunkingWithWolves.com): “The Timberwolves don’t currently hold a pick in the 2021 draft. However, McClung seems more likely than not to go undrafted, and the Wolves have a track record of adding undrafted rookie combo guards to their summer league roster and have added at least one on a two-way contract each of the last two years. I think it’s probably no greater than a 25 percent chance that McClung gets drafted, but it’s a virtual certainty that he’ll play in summer league and have a shot at a training camp roster in fall … McClung has the touch and athletic ability to be an NBA player. The trick is that he’s always played as more of a two-guard than a true point guard, but his size will be prohibitive at the shooting guard spot in the NBA. If he can show the ability to distribute and run the point some in the G League, perhaps a team will take a flier on him as a combo-guard type off the bench moving forward.”
New Orleans Pelicans (Aaron Kellerstrass, PelicanDebrief.com): “I don’t really see him as a fit on the Pelicans for a few reasons. They already have a glut of guards trying to get minutes and one of them is a project point guard (Kira Lewis Jr.) who was pretty good last season and will get an expanded role, as will Nickeil Alexander-Walker. If the Pels did grab him as an undrafted free agent, then their G-League would be the only place for him. The Pels have four second-round picks, but I think they are going to use them on shooters and athletic wings to put around Zion. I think McClung can eventually work his way onto a team, but he seems a bit small to be a shooting guard. He’ll have to show he can be more efficient as a scorer.”
New York Knicks (Sean Saint Jacques, PostingAndToasting.com): “The Knicks certainly need more backcourt reinforcements. With Reggie Bullock and Derrick Rose’s futures up in the air and the need for dynamic backcourt play alongside RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley (who barring a Damien Lillard trade are the future of this franchise) New York will most likely address that in the draft. Point guard is the much bigger of the two needs, which is why someone like Auburn’s Sharife Cooper seems to make a ton of sense for the Knicks to select either late in the first round or early in the second round. That is definitely worth mentioning. Mac McClung is obviously very athletic, a pretty strong scorer and has improved his perimeter game a lot since making the move to Texas Tech from Georgetown … The Knicks have four picks in this draft at the moment. If they were to use one on McClung it would probably be the 58th pick. However, I think the Knicks will likely address their needs at the guard position in the first round if not with their early second round pick at 32.”
Oklahoma City Thunder (Bobby Howard, Boomtownhoops.com): “The Thunder are relatively guard heavy at the moment, to the point where there isn’t even a true center on the roster. While this imbalance seems to rule out a need for McClung, Oklahoma City is in a rebuilding phase where they can afford to take fliers on guys regardless of position. With that being said, there are several players on the roster who fill the McClung role, such as University of Virginia alum Ty Jerome. … Despite my skepticism about his fit in Oklahoma City, I love McClung’s high energy and shotmaking ability. I saw a lot of Texas Tech due to how many times they played Oklahoma and Oklahoma State and McClung always stuck me as a potential sparkplug off the bench. He can be neutralized under heavy defensive pressure, which will come in the NBA. However, the effort and innate playmaking ability is there: if he finds a good fit, he could be in the league for years to come.”
Orlando Magic (Jean Racine, OrlandoMagicDaily.com): “I think McClung would fit with the Magic as an undrafted free agent. McClung has obvious scoring ability and brings some of the same attributes as Cole Anthony. He would be a good two-way player for the Magic as a point/shooting guard. McClung is 100 percent an NBA player and will make a roster. But the chances of him getting drafted are low because he is a bit of a tweener. .. I like the motor that McClung plays with and his scoring instincts. He projects to be a player in the mold of Tyler Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets. Johnson did not get drafted but made a name for himself with the Miami Heat and earned a nice contract.”
Philadelphia 76ers (Jimmy Caputo, Philadelphia Sports Nation): “Mac McClung can definitely score the basketball, which makes him very intriguing. With that being said, he does not really fit with the Sixers. … I think Mac makes a lot more sense on a young team looking for upside, because he has tons of it. But for a team looking to contend this year, I’m not sure you can plug and play him just yet. Mac McClung is a very intriguing prospect. He has amazing athleticism. In the right system they may be able to bring the most out of him.”
Portland Trail Blazers (Steve Dewald, Associate Editor, BlazersEdge.com): “The Trail Blazers’ run of postseason appearances over the past decade has created a gap in their prospect pipeline. A player of McClung’s pedigree fits the mold of player that Portland could consider. He has consistently produced in evolving and changing roles in his college career. Moving forward, his physical gifts lay the foundation for his ceiling to rise as a professional. The Blazers have experience with players that align with McClung’s archetype. Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons are all scoring guards locked inside the body of a point guard. The Blazers should have an open two-way contract spot this offseason and several open positions on their summer league squad; McClung would be a solid addition to either of those slots.”
Sacramento Kings (Bryant West, Co-Host, Kings Pulse podcast): “The Kings could always use more young talented players, but find themselves with a logjam at the guard spot and already have a few young reserves hoping to play for minutes off the team’s bench. I’m not sure they would prioritize adding McClung unless it was to give him a real run on their Stockton G League squad.”
San Antonio Spurs (Ethan Farina, AirAlamo.com): “I think there could be an opportunity for Mac to help the Spurs. Depending on how the situation with Patty Mills shakes out they could be looking at an emptying guard position. Mac could slot in as the second backup guard behind Tre Jones. But he is more of a scoring guard and would fill a similar role to Lonnie Walker.”
Toronto Raptors (JD Quirante, RaptorsHQ.com): “At this point, it’s hard to see McClung become a full-time roster player for the Raptors. That said, like many players before him, the Raptors 905 of the G League could welcome him with open arms. On that squad, he’d be given the time and space to learn how to be more of a facilitator while honing his perimeter shooting. From there, it’s not impossible to see him on the Raptors in a pinch if the team is shorthanded, which, given how things went last season, can always happen. … If players like Matthew Dellavedova, TJ McConnell, Donte DiVincenzo, and Patrick Beverley can eventually find a place in the NBA, there’s a path forward for McClung.”
Washington Wizards (Albert Lee, Managing Editor, BulletsForever.com): “I don’t think McClung would help the Wizards as currently constructed given their current team situation and goals. At the end of last season, General Manager Tommy Sheppard said that the team’s priority was to build and advance further in the playoffs. McClung would not have much of a shot to get significant minutes for the Wizards, who already have Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook as their starting guards. I expect either Raul Neto or Ish Smith to return from free agency, but they too will get more playing time than McClung. Garrison Mathews is also a solid option as a backup shooting guard, though I’d imagine that the Wizards are looking to get a talent upgrade at this position and role in the offseason by getting a veteran free agent. If the Wizards were to trade Westbrook and Beal to kickstart a rebuild (there are certainly rumors of a Westbrook trade to the Lakers), then I think they should consider a player like McClung with a mid to late second-round pick. Washington doesn’t have a second round pick in this year’s draft, but it is relatively easy for teams to acquire these picks as opposed to trading for first-round picks. … Granted, I sound pessimistic on McClung, but that’s based on the chances of him possibly being a Wizards player. But that doesn’t mean I think he’s a bad player or that he won’t be a useful option for an NBA team.”
