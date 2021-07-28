MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: NBA insiders share their perspectives on McClung

Cleveland Cavaliers (Dan Gilinsky, KingJamesGospel.com ): “With Mac, he could theoretically help them as a reserve bench scorer in spurts. I wouldn’t expect him to be a player that’d likely play with Darius Garland though, as he is more so an on-ball player that can initiate some offense. … I would personally put the percentage on a roster spot at 15 percent for him with Cleveland, as whether or not Collin Sexton sticks around, if Isaac Okoro, Dylan Windler and/or another potential shooter is in the mix via the draft, it’s tough to see minutes for him. Defensively, the lack of positional versatility hurts his chances in this sense, but if off-screen shooting pops for him, that could be huge early in his career. … If there is more progression as an off-movement shooter, which I believe there definitely can be though, that could unlock him more, and perhaps lead to a starting case for a club down the road.”

Dallas Mavericks (Jay Appaji, Mavs Film Room podcast): “In my opinion, Mac could help the Mavs, or any team for that matter, as a sparkplug scorer off the bench. He plays with a lot of energy and that’s key, especially for a Mavs team that often struggled with consistent scoring when Luka Dončić was not on the floor. The Mavs currently don’t have any picks in the 2021 Draft so it’s hard to envision them acquiring him that way. If he doesn’t get picked, I could see them extending an invite to join their Summer League team in Las Vegas. … Though we may not see Mac on the Mavs, his game does remind me of a very famous former Maverick: JJ Barea. Similar to Mac, Barea was an undersized guy who joined the Mavs as an undrafted free agent in 2007, and immediately found a role as a spark plug off the bench. Barea’s speed and effort made a strong impression on then head coach Avery Johnson, and he became known for injecting life into the Mavs’ second units. This helped him carve out a very solid career as one of the best undrafted players ever. If there’s one thing Mac McClung is known for, it’s scoring, so this is where I see him making the most impact. With his elite athleticism, he can hopefully overcome the uphill battle that smaller guards face when trying to make it in the NBA.”