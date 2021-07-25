MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Marion's Clarence Hanley last player from far SW Virginia to be picked in NBA Draft

When Clarence Hanley picked up the receiver on the ringing telephone in his apartment in Norfolk, Virginia, on the evening of June 17, 1986, he certainly wasn’t expecting the news he received from the person on the other end of the line.
It was an individual who worked in the Old Dominion University athletic office informing the 23-year-old native of Marion, Virginia, that the Detroit Pistons had taken him in the fifth round with the 109th overall pick in that day’s National Basketball Association Draft.
“To be honest,” Hanley said. “It was a complete surprise.”
The big man with the smooth jumpshot who once starred at Marion High School wasn’t able to stick with the Pistons and never played in a NBA game, but he remains the last player who graduated from a public high school in far Southwest Virginia to be selected in the NBA Draft.
Will a 35-year drought end on Thursday?
Former Gate City High School, Georgetown University and Texas Tech standout Mac McClung has worked out for most of the league’s teams in the months leading up to the 2021 event, which now consists of two rounds and 60 draftees.
As for Hanley, he did parlay his brief stint with the Pistons into a professional career that lasted more than a decade overseas and he has no regrets in regards to his unique basketball odyssey.
***
When it comes to humble hoops heroes, it’s an oft-used cliché that they let their games do the talking for them. Never was that more appropriate than in the case of Clarence Hanley.
“The first six weeks I lived with Clarence, he didn’t even talk,” said Kenny Gattison, Hanley’s roommate at Old Dominion University for four years. “Finally, I was like, ‘Where are you from dude? We’re roommates now, so we have to at least talk.’ He was the quietest human being I’d come across in life and still is to this day. He was going to a school that had more people than his hometown and if you didn’t ask him a question, he didn’t talk to you.”
There was no questioning that Hanley belonged on a NCAA Division I basketball court, however, when he stepped between the lines and started knocking down shots.
He scored 1,813 points in four seasons for the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes and led them to a Region IV championship and state semifinal berth in 1982.
There have been few 6-foot-10 players in Southwest Virginia who possessed the shooting touch of Hanley. Heck, there have been few 6-10 players in the area period.
“There’s no way a man his size can shoot like that. ... but he did,” Blacksburg coach Bob Trear remarked to the Bristol Herald Courier once after Hanley torched his team in the regional tourney.
When Gattison first saw Hanley get in a groove and start swishing shots from different spots on the floor, he knew his roommate was going to be a good teammate. In many ways, Hanley was ahead of his time.
“Basketball-wise, he was ready to go,” Gattison said. “My game and his game really complemented each other. He was a face-up shooter and I played block-to-block from the elbow down. This was the college game back in the 1980s and Clarence might have been the first stretch-five without it being a position. Now, pretty much everybody over 6-8 – all they do is shoot [from long range].”
Hanley averaged 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the course of 98 games and played in two NCAA tournaments for the Monarchs, a Sun Belt Conference powerhouse at the time. However, his senior year was a bit helter-skelter.
“I had high expectations for my senior year and it just didn’t materialize,” Hanley said. “I had a really, really good junior year and The Sporting News had listed to the top college players at each position throughout the country and me and my teammate, Kenny Gattison, made the list. Based on that, I was thinking I was going to have a really good senior year, it just didn’t happen.”
How did that occur?
“It had a lot to do with a coaching change,” Hanley said. “Paul Webb was the coach for my first three years and then retired. We got a new coach my senior year in Tom Young. He had his way of doing things and his philosophy, while Coach Webb had built a team based on his philosophy and things really didn’t mesh.”
However, Hanley did play well down the stretch as Old Dominion advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament and the Detroit scouts who were there to see Gattison must have liked what they saw from Hanley as the team from the Motor City picked up the man from Marion.
***
Decked out in royal blue-and-red workout gear, Hanley joined other hopefuls at a gym in Windsor, Ontario, Canada – just across the river from Detroit – for a rookie and free agent mini-camp shortly after being drafted.
John “Spider” Salley, the 11th overall selection in the NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech, was the headliner.
There was also a relatively unknown prospect that had been plucked out of tiny Southeastern Oklahoma State, a relentless rebounder by the name of Dennis Rodman.
“I went into the camp knowing that my chances of making the team were slim to none,” Hanley said. “They had a lot of guaranteed contracts at the time.”
The Pistons were on the precipice of becoming the “Bad Boys” and winning two NBA championships.
“They had drafted Salley and Rodman and they already had Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Bill Laimbeer and Adrian Dantley at that time,” Hanley said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of room for the rest of us rookies.”
Hanley did get the experience of the NBA life.
“You are there with 12 to 15 other guys and everybody is trying to do the same thing,” Hanley said. “There’s just one ball and you have to think how you are going to get the coach’s attention to stand out. Everybody else is thinking the same thing. It’s very competitive and everybody is a great athlete. Even from the DI level, the speed of the game is at another level. … It took me a day or two to adjust to the speed, size and strength of everybody.”
Hanley held his own and while he eventually got released, he impressed some scouts from European teams and signed with a club in Paris, France.
“I always tell people if I were to live overseas, I’d live in Paris,” Hanley said. “It’s really nice. There was a language barrier, even more so back then. I had taken four semesters of French in college, but to be honest it didn’t help. Classroom foreign language and when you get there is totally different.”
That was followed by stints in Switzerland, Venezuela and 8 ½ years in Argentina, where among the guys he competed against was Manu Ginóbili when the future NBA All-Star was just a teenager.
“I really liked Argentina,” Hanley said. “I met a lot of great people and played against a lot of great players.”
***
The 1986 NBA Draft has been revisited often by sports historians, mostly in regards to the tragedy that ensued. Two days following the event, Maryland’s Len Bias – the second overall pick by the Boston Celtics – died from a cocaine overdose.
Hanley had played against the Bias-led Terrapins twice in college and came close to playing alongside Bias in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“Coming out of high school, Maryland was one of my final choices to go to,” Hanley said. “When I went to visit Maryland, Bias was visiting that same weekend, so I got to meet him. … Of all the players I played against, he’s the only player I can say I had nothing for. He was that good and one of those generational type players. If he hadn’t died, the Celtics would have won a few more titles and the Los Angeles Lakers might not have won anymore.”
Virginia Tech’s Dell Curry was chosen 15th overall by the Utah Jazz in ‘86.
“To be honest, the best shooter I’ve ever seen,” Hanley said. “We couldn’t do anything against him. This was pre 3-point line and he used to give us the smoothest, most effortless 28, 30 points. As a team we’d be arguing amongst ourselves, ‘Somebody’s got to guard him, somebody’s got to stop him.’ “
Hanley’s college roommate, Kenny Gattison, went in the third round to the Phoenix Suns and played nine seasons in the league. The Suns also drafted Carson-Newman College center Greg Spurling – who now lives in Abingdon, Virginia – eight picks before Hanley went off the board.
Hanley, who now lives just outside Philadelphia, still has fondness for that 1986 NBA Draft and his short stay with the Pistons.
“I had a great time,” he said.
