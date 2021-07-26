MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Holston Valley's Hogsett last local to play in NBA and just the second guy to do so since the league was formed in 1946

Derrick Hord (Tennessee High) was an All-Southeastern Conference player at the University of Kentucky and was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third round of the 1983 NBA Draft.

“I had a pretty poor second half of my senior season at Kentucky,” Hord said. “At one point, I was told I was one of the top small forwards [for the NBA Draft], which did bode well. I had that bad stretch and I ended up going in the third round.

“I wasn’t watching the NBA Draft, I’ll put it that way. I think I was visiting some friends and one of them heard about it and let me know. … I went through an intense physical at the Cleveland Clinic and then I met the president of the club and we talked a little bit. He wished me well and told me I was going to be flying out to play in the Los Angeles Summer League.”

A moment of levity occurred when Hord boarded the bus for the first workout.

“John Lucas was with the Cavaliers at the time and was kind of a jokester,” Hord said. “I was walking down the aisle of the bus and he yelled, ‘Hey Hord, you’re taking a pay cut coming from the University of Kentucky to the NBA aren’t you?’ I just laughed and shook my head.”

Hord’s time with the Cavaliers was short-lived, however.