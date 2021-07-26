MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Holston Valley's Hogsett last local to play in NBA and just the second guy to do so since the league was formed in 1946

The only thing appearing beside Bobby Hogsett’s name in the boxscore were zeroes following a National Basketball Association game at the Cobo Arena in downtown Detroit on March 16, 1967.
Hogsett had seen only limited minutes and failed to score for the Detroit Pistons in their lopsided 132-109 loss to the Boston Celtics and the box with his name in it typed up by some Associated Press clerk would appear in the small print of newspapers across the country the following day alongside a recap of a game that’s highlights included John Havlicek’s 25 points and Bill Russell’s 17 rebounds.
There would be some historical significance in that 0-point performance for Hogsett, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound post player who had once starred at Holston Valley High School in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
A local player who attended a public high school in far Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee hasn’t appeared in a NBA regular-game in the 53 years since that evening when Hogsett battled the Celtics on the hardwood.
Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung is chasing the dream of playing at basketball’s highest level, foregoing his final season of eligibility at Texas Tech to put his name in the player pool for Thursday night’s NBA Draft.
McClung electrified crowds in both high school and college with his playmaking ability and an extensive highlight reel of clutch shots, acrobatic layups and gravity-defying dunks. Now, he’s trying to make a leap to a place where just a couple of guys from this area have been able to stick the landing.
Since the NBA was formed in 1946, only two meet who attended public high schools in these parts have logged minutes in a regular-season contest.
Hogsett averaged 2.3 points in his nine-game stint with the Pistons in ‘67 and spent the next season with the American Basketball Association’s Pittsburgh Pipers.
Jim Palmer never played basketball at Keokee High School in Lee County, Virginia, but performed at such a high level during his time at the University of Dayton that he was selected 12th overall by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1957 NBA Draft. He averaged 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the course of 196 games with the Cincinnati Royals and New York Knicks from 1958-1961.
“He could really run the court,” Johnny McCarthy, a teammate of Palmer’s with the Royals, told the Bristol Herald Courier in a 2020 interview. “He was very agile for a forward. … He was a lot better pro player than people gave him credit for.”
That’s it. That’s the list.
Glenn Roberts, the pride of Pound, Virginia, is credited by many for creating the jump shot and after gaining fame at Emory & Henry College played pro ball in the pre-NBA days. The NBA was formed seven years after Roberts’ professional career came to a close.
Jim Slaughter was born in Bristol, lived in the city until he was 9-years-old and then moved to Roanoke, Virginia, with his family. He played in 28 games for the Baltimore Bullets during the 1951-52 season.
Todd Fuller’s father, Doug, starred on Haysi High School’s 1962 VHSL Group II state championship team. Todd Fuller never wore a Tiger uniform but did become a prep star in North Carolina and eventually became an NBA lottery pick.
Trazel Silvers (Ervinton) suited up for one of America’s most famous teams, the Harlem Globetrotters, but never an NBA squad.
Calvin Talford (Castlewood) is the best pure high school athlete to ever come out of Southwest Virginia. At East Tennessee State University, he scored 1,872 points and was a NCAA Slam Dunk Contest champion. He played professionally overseas, most notably in Australia, but not in the NBA.
Skip Brown (Dobyns-Bennett) was so good at Wake Forest University he had his No. 15 retired and was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1977. Yet, he didn’t survive the final cut with the storied franchise.
Omar Reed (Tazewell) played in 68 games in the NBA’s Development League (now known as the G League) and suited up for the Boston Celtics in the 2013 Orlando Summer League, but didn’t make it to the next level.
Gary Carter (Science Hill) was a standout at the University of Tennessee and was a fifth-round pick by the San Diego Clippers in 1982, but he couldn’t stick either.
Clarence Hanley (Marion) was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1986, but was cut by the club before the season began.
Derrick Hord (Tennessee High) was an All-Southeastern Conference player at the University of Kentucky and was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third round of the 1983 NBA Draft.
“I had a pretty poor second half of my senior season at Kentucky,” Hord said. “At one point, I was told I was one of the top small forwards [for the NBA Draft], which did bode well. I had that bad stretch and I ended up going in the third round.
“I wasn’t watching the NBA Draft, I’ll put it that way. I think I was visiting some friends and one of them heard about it and let me know. … I went through an intense physical at the Cleveland Clinic and then I met the president of the club and we talked a little bit. He wished me well and told me I was going to be flying out to play in the Los Angeles Summer League.”
A moment of levity occurred when Hord boarded the bus for the first workout.
“John Lucas was with the Cavaliers at the time and was kind of a jokester,” Hord said. “I was walking down the aisle of the bus and he yelled, ‘Hey Hord, you’re taking a pay cut coming from the University of Kentucky to the NBA aren’t you?’ I just laughed and shook my head.”
Hord’s time with the Cavaliers was short-lived, however.
“I actually played pretty good and was one of the top scorers [in the Summer League],” Hord said. “After about the sixth game, I was told they were going to put me on waivers and I sort of knew exactly what that meant. If you are put on waivers by one of the top teams, you might get another shot. A team at the bottom waives you and you don’t get much of a look.
“You’ve got to shine when it’s your time and eliminate the mistakes. I had a couple of silly turnovers near the end of that summer league and that may have hurt things.”
A thing he would have done differently involved a fellow Kentucky alum.
“[Los Angeles Lakers coach] Pat Riley walked in the gym one one day and he was probably a quarter of the way across the gym from me,” Hord said. “I should’ve gone over and told him, ‘I’ll bust my butt for you if you just give me a shot.’ I regret not doing that.”
Hord did play professionally overseas for a bit.
“I could have gone to Belgium, but the money was just terrible,” Hord said. “I ended up going and playing in Japan for one year.”
The region of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee has produced many professional sports success stories.
There have been Pro Football Hall of Famers (Bluefield’s Bill Dudley), a future Pro Football Hall of Famer (Elizabethton’s Jason Witten), 1,000-yard rushers in the NFL (Bristol’s Beattie Feathers, Bluefield’s Ahmad Bradshaw and brothers Thomas Jones and Julius Jones from Big Stone Gap) and Super Bowl champs (Bradshaw, Wise’s Carroll Dale, Mike Compton from Richlands and Honaker’s Heath Miller).
The area has laid claim to World Series champions (Bristol’s Justin Grimm and Rural Retreat native Deacon Phillippe), MLB All-Stars (Erwin’s Ed Whitson and Tazewell High School grad Billy Wagner) and many others who had nice careers on big-league diamonds.
Mac McClung is awaiting his shot at making his mark in the NBA as he tries to end a drought instead of being one of the near-misses.
“No one really has the blueprint on how to get out of our small country towns through basketball,” said Omar Reed, the aforementioned pro basketball player from Tazewell. “So for [McClung] to have this much recognition is amazing and I am totally rooting for him big time.”
