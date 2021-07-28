MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Anticipation builds; McClung hopes to become the first far SW Virginian taken in NBA Draft in 35 years

The Phoenix Suns hosted the first two games of the NBA Finals earlier this month, but that wasn’t the only business the team’s brass had to tend to during that time.
Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung was among the prospects that made the trek to Arizona to work out in front of the club’s decision-makers as part of his path to the pros.
McClung has traversed the country over the course of the last several weeks while participating in pre-draft workouts with the Western Conference champion Suns, as well as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.
The 6-foot-2, 178-pound guard was among 40 hopefuls who gathered in Chicago from June 19-21 for the G League Elite Camp and wowed scouts with a vertical leap that was measured at 43.5 inches and he also clocked in at 2.935 seconds in the 3/4 court sprint
In the two scrimmages held in Chicago, McClung averaged 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists, while shooting 44.9 percent from the field.
There have been sessions with shooting guru Drew Hanlen in Philadelphia and weightlifting and strength exercises with Jim Harris. There are those meetings with agent Daniel Poneman of Beyond Athlete Management.
Such diligence is what it takes as McClung looks to get a shot at the NBA.
“It’s just been a really exciting and busy process, man,” McClung said in a recent telephone interview. “There’s a lot that goes into it.”
It’s nothing that McClung can’t handle though.
“I’ve probably never seen anybody as dedicated as he was and continues to be,” said Scott Vermillion, McClung’s coach at Gate City. “The more people that seem him work out and then get to speak with him one-on-one, there’s just something about the young man’s drive and competitiveness. The league is full of competitive talent and he’d fit right in. I’m anxious to see where he lands.”
There’s no guarantee that McClung will be selected in tonight’s NBA Draft, which consists of two rounds and 60 picks. Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today’s “For the Win” blog had him ranked 97th on his list of 100 top NBA Draft prospects.
Regardless, McClung has exhibited his skills and athleticism in front of some of the game’s top talent evaluators.
“I don’t think there is that big of a difference between late second round and being an undrafted free agent,” McClung said. “Whether you get picked or not, you still have to go in and show what you can do and earn a spot.”
McClung’s rise to hoops prominence has been impressive and the player that has taken his game to new heights is now attempting to rise to the next level.
He scored 2,801 career points at Gate City and led the Blue Devils to the 2018 VHSL Class 2 championship, setting a myriad of state records in the process.
Many folks were doubters that his game could translate to the NCAA Division I level, but all he did was score 1,160 points over three seasons – two with the Georgetown Hoyas and one with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He was an Associated Press honorable mention All-American this past season after leading Texas Tech to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
There might be cynics that don’t think Mac can crack a NBA roster, but those who know the iron-willed kid from Southwest Virginia know he’ll stop at nothing to achieve his dream.
“There’s no doubt in my mind he’s going to make it,” Vermillion said. “I’m just curious as to what team he’ll end up with.”
