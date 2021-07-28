MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Anticipation builds; McClung hopes to become the first far SW Virginian taken in NBA Draft in 35 years

“It’s just been a really exciting and busy process, man,” McClung said in a recent telephone interview. “There’s a lot that goes into it.”

It’s nothing that McClung can’t handle though.

“I’ve probably never seen anybody as dedicated as he was and continues to be,” said Scott Vermillion, McClung’s coach at Gate City. “The more people that seem him work out and then get to speak with him one-on-one, there’s just something about the young man’s drive and competitiveness. The league is full of competitive talent and he’d fit right in. I’m anxious to see where he lands.”

There’s no guarantee that McClung will be selected in tonight’s NBA Draft, which consists of two rounds and 60 picks. Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today’s “For the Win” blog had him ranked 97th on his list of 100 top NBA Draft prospects.

Regardless, McClung has exhibited his skills and athleticism in front of some of the game’s top talent evaluators.

“I don’t think there is that big of a difference between late second round and being an undrafted free agent,” McClung said. “Whether you get picked or not, you still have to go in and show what you can do and earn a spot.”