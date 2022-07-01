McClung will play for Lakers in NBA Summer League

For the second straight year, Mac McClung will be showcasing his skills for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA’s Summer League.

The former Gate City High School star’s second professional season gets underway Saturday when L.A. meets the Miami Heat at 5:30 p.m. in a game played at San Francisco’s Chase Center and televised nationally by ESPN2.

The Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday (7:30 p.m., NBATV) and Sacramento Kings on Tuesday (5:30 p.m., NBATV) to wrap up the California Classic before playing five games in Las Vegas beginning on July 8.

McClung averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in seven NBA Summer League games for the Lakers a year ago after signing as an undrafted free agent and that was the beginning of a whirlwind rookie season that saw him selected as the NBA G League’s rookie of the year and appear in two NBA regular-season games.

He played a game for the Chicago Bulls in December and the final game of the season for the Lakers, averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in those contests.

The 6-foot-2 guard with impressive leaping ability and athleticism was inked to a two-way contract by the Lakers at the end of last season, but how he fits in the team’s plans entering the 2022-23 campaign remains unclear.

“Mac is in an interesting spot for the Lakers,” said Jacob Rude, who writes for silverscreenandroll.com “He clearly played well enough in the G League last year to warrant getting a look from the Lakers at season’s end but he’s going to have to take a couple steps forward to get another look this season. The easiest way for him to get those looks is to show a consistent outside shot. The Lakers early free agent signings have not been focused on outside shooting, so that already feels like the clearest path for someone like McClung to get minutes with the parent Lakers.”

A strong showing in the Summer League would make him appeal to the other 29 organizations that will have a legion of scouts and front-office personnel at the Summer League events.

“Having followed McClung’s story from afar as someone who saw all the viral videos through his prep career, last season was a look at how much more he is than those dunks,” Rude said. “You could see he’s a legitimate pro prospect and with the right amount of development and a little luck, I do think there’s a path for him to play in the NBA, whether with the Lakers or another franchise.”

McClung will be surrounded by familiar faces as Mason Jones (Arkansas), Jay Huff (Virginia) and Paris Bass (Detroit Mercy) – his teammates with the G League’s South Bay Lakers – are on the summer-league roster.

“Heading into Summer League, I’d say he’s firmly on the outside looking in on the Lakers plans,” Rude said. “The team signed a pair of two-way players over him, which would indicate he’s pretty far away right now from contributing. But at the same time, the Lakers have been a team that has excelled at developing talent and someone like McClung, a G League talent with potential. Bulls guard Alex Caruso is going to be the shining example of this for a long time but players like Talen Horton-Tucker, Ivica Zubac and Davis Nwaba have all gone from consistent G League players to NBA contributors. He’s in a great place to try to make that leap right now.”

Rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt), Max Christie (Michigan State) and Shareef O’Neal (Louisiana State University) will also play for the Lakers. O’Neal is the son of hoops legend Shaquille O’Neal and is familiar with McClung.

McClung and Shareef O’Neal both participated in the Ballislife All-American Game and Allen Iverson Roundball Classic in 2018 after their senior seasons of high school. O’Neal was one of the participants McClung defeated to prevail in the Ballislife event’s slam dunk contest.

Fulkerson to play in Belgium

John Fulkerson (Dobyns-Bennett) played in 165 games during his six seasons at the University of Tennessee, averaging 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Volunteers and becoming one of the most beloved players in program history.

The Kingsport, Tennessee, native’s next game will be played a long way from Knoxville and the Southeastern Conference as he recently signed with the Leuven Bears of Belgium.

The team is sponsored by Stella Artois beer and competes in the 20-team BXNT League, which features the top teams in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Floyd in France

Jordan Floyd is a Georgia native who played his final three collegiate seasons at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.

Since then he’s become a world traveler.

Floyd has hooked on with JL Bourg of the top league in France after previously playing professionally in Greece and Italy.

East Tennessee State University legend Keith “Mister” Jennings was once a MVP in the league Floyd will be a member of for the upcoming season.

