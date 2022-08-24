McClung to play two games with Team USA

Mac McClung once played in a prep hoops All-American game, while he was an honorable mention All-American choice by the Associated Press during his one and only season at Texas Tech.

He’s currently all about representing the United States of America on the world stage.

The former Gate City High School superstar will play two games for Team USA during the latest qualifying round for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

McClung admits it hits a little different pulling on his No. 7 red, white and blue jersey.

“It’s awesome and it’s an honor,” McClung said on Monday in a telephone interview. “It’s something I’ve never expe-rienced, so I’m just soaking it all in and trying to make the most of it as always.”

McClung heard from USA Basketball officials after starring for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League.

“They asked me if I wanted to do it,” McClung said. “I said, ‘Absolutely, I’d love to be a part of that.’ I was on board. Everything’s great and I’m just adjusting and learning some of these international rules. It’s a little different than the NBA style.”

The U.S. plays Uruguay today at 9 p.m. (streamed at www.courtside1891.basketball) at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, a place McClung is becoming very familiar with.

He spent the past two summers competing in the Las Vegas Summer League, but when he’s in Sin City McClung is all about making shots than playing the slots.

“To be honest, I don’t love Vegas and really haven’t really experienced it like everyone else,” McClung said. “I’m al-ways here on a business trip, so I’m either in my hotel room chillin’ by myself or at the gym.”

The 6-foot-2 guard has been in the gym this week practicing with several guys he has previously competed against in the NBA’s G League.

His coach last season with the G League’s South Bay Lakers – Miles Simon – is on a coaching staff helmed by Jim Boylen, the former head coach of the Chicago Bulls.

Eleven of the 12 guys on the roster have NBA experience and the 23-year-old McClung is the second-youngest player on the squad.

“I’ve played against some of these guys, but don’t know them real well,” McClung said. “The good thing about the game of basketball is that it always brings you across new people to meet.”

He did have some familiarity with one of his teammates.

Robert Woodard II attended Columbus High School in Mississippi and starred in the Arby’s Classic at Bristol’s Viking Hall in December 2017. He and McClung were both selected to the all-tournament team of the annual holiday tourna-ment that year.

“That’s the first thing he brought up to me was the Arby’s Classic,” McClung said. “That was pretty cool.”

McClung has had many cool experiences since drawing sell-out crowds to the Arby’s Classic and everywhere else he played during a senior season in which he led Gate City to the 2018 VHSL Class 2 state title.

He was the NBA G League’s Rookie of the Year during the 2021-22 season and made his NBA debut by appearing in one game apiece with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

McClung averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in five games last month for the Warriors in the Vegas Summer League, while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from the free throw line.

The front-office brass was impressed.

While he’s not going for a gold medal with Team USA since it’s just the qualifying round, he’s getting a golden oppor-tunity with Golden State as the defending NBA champs signed him to a contract and by all indications he has a strong chance to make the Warriors’ opening-night roster.

“I’m super excited,” McClung said. “I’ve been down in San Fran for about a month just working out and getting to know everybody and building relationships. I can’t wait to get to training camp. I’m blessed with a great opportunity and want to make the most of it.”

He’ll get some helpful reps in the World Cup qualifier.

Along with tonight’s game against Uruguay, Team USA plays in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Monday against the Co-lombian national squad.

Fans in the South American country will catch a glimpse of Southwest Virginia’s favorite son.

“I’d love to play well, but playing for Team USA, it’s all about winning,” McClung said. “Hopefully, we get these two wins and I’ll be happy with that.”