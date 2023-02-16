As the president of basketball operations for the NBA G League’s Texas Legends, Spud Webb has been in the same orbit as Mac McClung recently.

After all, McClung was the 2021-22 G League rookie of the year with the South Bay Lakers and the former Gate City High School superstar has played so well for the Delaware Blue Coats this season that the Philadelphia 76ers signed him to a two-way contract on Tuesday.

McClung can soon join Webb in the stratosphere of slam on Saturday night when he competes in the NBA dunk contest at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 5-foot-7 Webb famously won the 1986 NBA slam dunk contest in Dallas and the former title-holder will be intently watching McClung’s jam session.

“I’ve seen some highlights on him and I’ve heard his name over the years,” Webb said on Wednesday night in a telephone interview. “He should do well. He’s got some real hops.”

McClung, who stands 6-foot-2, has been showing off those hops since his days at Gate City and one of his mixtapes from his days rattling the rim in gyms throughout Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee with the Blue Devils has generated nearly three million views on YouTube.

Everybody seems to have a favorite McClung dunk … or two … or several.

“There are two for me actually,” said Scott Vermillion, McClung’s coach at Gate City. “The first was when he called off the play that I had called on an inbounds pass under the basket. Bradley Dean threw it up in the middle of the lane and Mac caught it and posterized the opponent’s center with a two-handed dunk off the oop.

“The second was when Mac was a sophomore and he caught an alley-oop in the region finals against Martinsville. Nobody saw the dunk coming and it brought the crowd to its feet.”

Most of his jams did.

In fact, McClung’s final bucket for Gate City was a reverse jam to polish off an 80-65 win over Robert E. Lee-Staunton in the 2018 VHSL Class 2 state championship game at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

He delivered a dunk in his first collegiate game for the Georgetown University Hoyas a few months later.

In the one game he played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, he punctuated a season-ending win over the Denver Nuggets with a highlight-reel flush.

Dunk contests aren’t anything new for McClung either.

He was the dunk champion at the 2018 Ballislife.com All-American Game in California, beating Miles Norris – who now plays for California Santa-Barbara – in the finals.

McClung was runner-up to Kevin Porter Jr. (now with the Houston Rockets) in the dunk contest at the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic that same year.

There was also the 2016 Arby’s Classic slamfest at Bristol’s Viking Hall where he was one of three finalists in a competition won by Shyrone Kemp from Tabernacle Baptist of the Bahamas.

Strategy can be key.

Just ask Theodore “Blue” Edwards, who finished sixth in the 1991 NBA dunk contest in Charlotte, North Carolina, during his days with the Utah Jazz.

“Having a plan is a must and a contingency plan just in case,” Edwards said. “I believe that your dunk routine should be practiced down to the T. Then go out for what you know you can do and improvise if the crowd demands it.”

Dee Brown won that dunk contest in Charlotte in 1991 and he’s familiar with McClung as well.

“I’ve seen him and have known of him,” Brown said on Thursday in a telephone interview. “My son played high school basketball, so he’s seen Mac since high school when he was an internet sensation. … Me being in the front office for NBA teams a lot, people have always known his game. He’s very athletic, a very talented player, and does some dunks in games that people are amazed at.”

Brown won his dunk crown thanks to some creativity (shielding his eyes for the title-clinching dunk) and showmanship (he unforgettably used the pumps on his Reeboks before his aerial assault) to win it all.

“You’ve got to do something people haven’t seen,” Brown said. “I’ve seen some dunks Mac’s done on social media that I haven’t seen in a dunk contest, so hopefully he can pull those out.”

McClung has always drawn big crowds, but all eyes will be on him when it comes to the dunk contest.

“Yeah, it’s a little different,” Brown said. “It’s all you. All your peers are there watching, celebrities are there. I remember before the contest. … Rex Chapman throwing up in the locker room and thinking, ‘Man, he’s nervous.’ Was I nervous? Yeah, but I was more anxious because nobody knew the dunks I had. I wanted to go out there and show the people and I am sure Mac is the same way.”

McClung’s high school teammate and best friend – Bradley Dean – will be in Utah and will likely offer assistance to Mac as they demonstrate a court connection they have shared for years. Dean departed for Salt Lake City on Thursday, one day after scoring 24 points and playing all 40 minutes for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a 79-76 win over Emory & Henry.

“I know Mac is going to put on a show,” Dean said. “It is an amazing opportunity for him to show the world even more of himself.”

After all, this is a dunk contest whose previous winners include the likes of Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Kobe Bryant and Vince Carter.

Who couldn’t get up for that?

“I have seen Mac McClung play,” Edwards said. “He is a phenomenal athlete. He has the versatility to win the dunk contest. Certainly he should be able to give a great performance. And he is a white guy, so that in itself adds suspense to the mix. The fans always pine for something different.”

Don’t scoff at that comment.

Only eight Caucasians have previously competed in the NBA slam dunk contest since its inception in 1984: Chris “Birdman” Andersen (2004, 2005), Brent Barry (1996), Chase Budinger (2012), Tom Chambers (1987), Rex Chapman (1990, 1991), Pat Connaughton (2020), Mason Plumlee (2015) and Bob Sura (1997) with Barry taking home the trophy 27 years ago.

There is also the height factor.

The three other competitors in this year’s field are 6-foot-10 Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks, 6-8 Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans and 6-7 Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets.

“Fans want to see the smaller guys do well. They are going to think he’s the underdog,” Webb said. “They’ll probably be surprised to see him do some of the dunks I’ve seen him do.”

Folks throughout Southwest Virginia will be paying attention with their televisions tuned to TNT. Karl Malone, Dominique Wilkins, Harold Miner, Lisa Leslie and Jamal Crawford will be the judges in Salt Lake City.

Gate City High School is having a watch party in the gymnasium following the finals of the Mountain 7 District girls basketball tournament. A large screen will be set up and the viewing is free to all community members eager to root on the hometown guy.

“To be on a platform like NBA All-Star weekend is a huge opportunity that I know he cherishes and doesn’t take lightly,” said Gate City athletic director Zeke Newton. “He’s earned this opportunity and I look forward to watching as he continues to prove himself against the world’s best.”

McClung is also scheduled to compete in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday and the G League Next Up All-Star Game on Sunday.

Rich Hofmann of The Athletic wrote a lengthy feature on McClung a couple of days ago and Shaquille O’Neal praised him as a potential dunk contest titlist Tuesday on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

Winning the slam dunk contest would bring even more fame to Southwest Virginia’s favorite son.

Webb played 12 years in the NBA, but he is best known for soaring into stardom on that Saturday night in 1986.

“It gets brought up in every airport, every building I go in,” Webb said. “I remember when I came back from All-Star weekend, Doc Rivers told me, ‘You know, you’ll never live that down, right?’ Everywhere you go you see people who say they saw it or were there.”