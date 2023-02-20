SALT LAKE CITY – Mac McClung provided some unforgettable moments during NBA’s All-Star weekend and the proof is in the numbers.

The NBA said Sunday that the video of All-Star Saturday Night — highlighted by McClung’s win in the dunk contest — generated more than 520 million views in the first 12 hours following the competition.

That was the most ever for an All-Star Saturday night, the league said, and the figure is obviously just going to keep rising.

A former star at Gate City High School who recently signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, three of McClung’s four dunks resulted in a perfect score on Saturday.

He became the first Philadelphia player to win the dunk contest.

“He solidified himself as one of the – probably one of the greatest slam dunk competitors that we’ve had in the history of the game,” said LeBron James, who was briefly a teammate of McClung’s last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for the All-Star game itself on Sunday, Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting show, and made Giannis Antetokounmpo look like a genius.

Tatum scored an All-Star Game-record 55 points on his way to winning MVP honors, and Team Giannis ended LeBron James’ hold on All-Star captain supremacy by beating Team LeBron 184-175 in the NBA's annual showcase exhibition on Sunday night.

Tatum had 27 points in the third quarter, another All-Star Game record for any period. He was the first pick by Antetokounmpo in the starters’ portion of the All-Star draft, and in the end, that pick proved to be the right one.

And the MVP award Tatum was given is named for Kobe Bryant, one of his heroes.

“It means the world," Tatum said. “You think of all the legends and great players that have played this game, and in all honesty, records are made to be broken. I'll hold it for as long as I can, but I'm certain someone will come along in a couple years and try to break it."

Tatum broke Anthony Davis’ All-Star record of 52 points.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest Winners

2023 – Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers

2022 – Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

2021 – Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

2020 – Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat

2019 – Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder

2018 – Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

2017 – Glenn Robinson III, Indiana Pacers

2016 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves

2015 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves

2014 – John Wall, Washington Wizards

2013 – Terrence Ross, Toronto Raptors

2012 – Jeremy Evans, Utah Jazz

2011 – Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers

2010 – Nate Robinson, New York Knicks

2009 – Nate Robinson, New York Knicks

2008 – Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic

2007 – Gerald Green, Boston Celtics

2006 – Nate Robinson, New York Knicks

2005 – Josh Smith, Atlanta Hawks

2004 – Fred Jones, Indiana Pacers

2003 – Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors

2002 – Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors

2001 – Desmond Mason, Seattle SuperSonics

2000 – Vince Carter, Toronto Raptors

1999 – Not Held

1998 – Not Held

1997 – Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

1996 – Brent Barry, L.A. Clippers

1995 – Harold Miner, Miami Heat

1994 – Isaiah Rider, Minnesota Timberwolves

1993 – Harold Miner, Miami Heat

1992 – Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix Suns

1991 – Dee Brown, Boston Celtics

1990 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks

1989 – Kenny Walker, New York Knicks

1988 – Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1987 – Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1986 – Spud Webb, Atlanta Hawks

1985 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Haws

1984 – Larry Nance, Phoenix Suns