SALT LAKE CITY – Mac McClung provided some unforgettable moments during NBA’s All-Star weekend and the proof is in the numbers.
The NBA said Sunday that the video of All-Star Saturday Night — highlighted by McClung’s win in the dunk contest — generated more than 520 million views in the first 12 hours following the competition.
That was the most ever for an All-Star Saturday night, the league said, and the figure is obviously just going to keep rising.
A former star at Gate City High School who recently signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, three of McClung’s four dunks resulted in a perfect score on Saturday.
He became the first Philadelphia player to win the dunk contest.
“He solidified himself as one of the – probably one of the greatest slam dunk competitors that we’ve had in the history of the game,” said LeBron James, who was briefly a teammate of McClung’s last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
As for the All-Star game itself on Sunday, Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting show, and made Giannis Antetokounmpo look like a genius.
Tatum scored an All-Star Game-record 55 points on his way to winning MVP honors, and Team Giannis ended LeBron James’ hold on All-Star captain supremacy by beating Team LeBron 184-175 in the NBA's annual showcase exhibition on Sunday night.
Tatum had 27 points in the third quarter, another All-Star Game record for any period. He was the first pick by Antetokounmpo in the starters’ portion of the All-Star draft, and in the end, that pick proved to be the right one.
And the MVP award Tatum was given is named for Kobe Bryant, one of his heroes.
“It means the world," Tatum said. “You think of all the legends and great players that have played this game, and in all honesty, records are made to be broken. I'll hold it for as long as I can, but I'm certain someone will come along in a couple years and try to break it."
Tatum broke Anthony Davis’ All-Star record of 52 points.
NBA Slam Dunk Contest Winners
2023 – Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers
2022 – Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
2021 – Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
2020 – Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat
2019 – Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder
2018 – Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
2017 – Glenn Robinson III, Indiana Pacers
2016 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves
2015 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves
2014 – John Wall, Washington Wizards
2013 – Terrence Ross, Toronto Raptors
2012 – Jeremy Evans, Utah Jazz
2011 – Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers
2010 – Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
2009 – Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
2008 – Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic
2007 – Gerald Green, Boston Celtics
2006 – Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
2005 – Josh Smith, Atlanta Hawks
2004 – Fred Jones, Indiana Pacers
2003 – Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors
2002 – Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors
2001 – Desmond Mason, Seattle SuperSonics
2000 – Vince Carter, Toronto Raptors
1999 – Not Held
1998 – Not Held
1997 – Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
1996 – Brent Barry, L.A. Clippers
1995 – Harold Miner, Miami Heat
1994 – Isaiah Rider, Minnesota Timberwolves
1993 – Harold Miner, Miami Heat
1992 – Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix Suns
1991 – Dee Brown, Boston Celtics
1990 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks
1989 – Kenny Walker, New York Knicks
1988 – Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1987 – Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1986 – Spud Webb, Atlanta Hawks
1985 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Haws
1984 – Larry Nance, Phoenix Suns