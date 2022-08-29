 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McClung tallies two rebounds for Team USA

mcclung
The Associated Press

Mac McClung tallied two rebounds on Monday as Team USA closed out the latest round of qualifying for the FIBA World Cup with a 95-77 win over Colombia.

The Gate City High School graduate did not attempt a shot and also had one assist in two turnovers in logging 7:28 of playing time. McClung averaged 2.5 points in the two qualifying games as the U.S. overpowered Uruguay last week.

Former Vanderbilt University star John Jenkins led Team USA with 26 points on Monday, while NBA veteran Langston Galloway added 14 points.

Tags

