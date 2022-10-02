McClung sparks Warriors' comeback victory in Japan

TOKYO – Mac McClung scored nine points and fueled a fourth-quarter comeback for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in their 104-95 NBA preseason win over the Washington Wizards.

The ex-Gate City High School star was 4-for-6 from the field and also had two rebounds, two assists, two steals and did not commit a turnover in a game played before a sellout crowd of 20,647 at Saitama Super Arena.

McClung checked in to begin the fourth quarter and played the final 12 minutes as Golden State rallied. The Warriors trailed 90-74 with 9:54 left, but the defending NBA champs dominated the rest of the way.

McClung’s first points of the 2022-23 campaign came on a fastbreak dunk with 8:19 remaining.

He converted a layup with 3:01 left to put Golden State up 93-91.

Washington’s Jordan Schakel knotted the score with a jumper.

However, Golden State (2-0) ripped off an 11-2 game-ending run over the game’s final 2:02.

The 2021-22 G League rookie of the year while starring for the South Bay Lakers, McClung is in his second season as a professional and signed with the Warriors in July after he excelled for the organization’s Las Vegas Summer League team.

The 6-foot-2 guard made his NBA debut last season in playing one game apiece for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen Curry scored 17 points and played 15 minutes for the Warriors as the teams wrapped up their two-game preseason series in Tokyo.

Andrew Wiggins was the only other Warriors starter in double figures with 10. Reserves Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. added 12 points apiece as Golden State won both games in Tokyo. McClung did not play in Friday's game.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 18 points, while Will Barton, seeing his first action of the preseason, scored 12. Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris had 11 points each, Hachimura also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who played in the opener, rested, opening the way for Barton, obtained in an off-season from Denver, to start.

The Warriors have preseason home games against the Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 9), Portland Trail Blazers (Oct. 11) and Denver Nuggets (Oct. 14) remaining as McClung attempts to make the team’s opening-night roster