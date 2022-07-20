 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McClung signs one-year contract with defending NBA champ Warriors

Mac McClung

Golden State’s Mac McClung looks for an open teammate while being pressured by Oklahoma City’s Jaylin Williams (6) during am NBA Summer League game last Friday in Las Vegas. McClung has signed a contract with the defending champs.

 LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL via AP

Mac McClung showed the Golden State Warriors enough during the Las Vegas Summer League that the NBA’s reigning champs signed him to a one-year deal.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported on Wednesday that the former Gate City High School star had agreed to terms with Golden State.

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area posted on his Twitter account that it’s a non-guaranteed contract as McClung will vie for a spot on Golden State’s opening-night roster during training camp.

McClung averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in five games for the Warriors in Vegas, while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from the free throw line.

The 6-foot-2 guard was the NBA G League’s Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 while starring for the South Bay Lakers and also made his NBA debut last season. He played one game apiece for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds.

The last player with local ties to play for the Warriors fared pretty well.

Former East Tennessee State University star Keith “Mister” Jennings from Culpeper, Virginia, dished out 3.7 assists per game and averaged 6.6 points in 164 games for the team from 1992-95.

After attending training camp with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook last year with the L.A. Lakers, he’ll now compete with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green this fall for the defending NBA champs.

