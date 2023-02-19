SALT LAKE CITY — Mac McClung might have single-handedly restored the shine on a dunk contest that has been widely panned in recent years.

The 6-foot-2 boyish-looking guard from a small town in Virginia with trampolines for legs and only two NBA games on his resume became the league’s dunk champion and finally brought buzz back to the event.

McClung, a Philadelphia 76ers guard on a two-way contract, defeated Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans in the finals of the dunk contest, culminating an NBA All-Star Saturday that may have finally answered the question as to whether what used to be the league's signature aerial showcase can be glitzy again.

McClung had the answer: Absolutely.

“I'm truly blessed and grateful for the NBA giving me this opportunity," McClung said.

A 540-degree dunk — not a 360, but a 540, him doing one-and-a-half rotations in the air, a move more reserved for figure skaters and skateboarders than basketball players — was his third perfect score of the night out of four dunks.

“To be honest, the 540 at the end, I didn’t make it at all yesterday,” McClung said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to save this for last.’ If I have made all my dunks, I know I have a little confidence. I had about four that I didn’t use. We were deciding between eight.”

By the time the judges' scores came up it was already decided. Everyone in the building knew he'd already won.

“It's over," McClung said.

It was. And the 2018 Gate City High School graduate immediately committed to defending his title at Indianapolis at All-Star Saturday next year.

“If you guys will have me, I'll be back," McClung said.

A night after scoring 10 points in the Rising Stars Challenge event, McClung rose to the occasion.

The final score, not that it mattered, was McClung 100.0, Murphy 98.0.

His is an unbelievable story: McClung has played mostly in the G League, where he ranks 36th in scoring this season at 19 points per game.

“I think it’s funny, when I go to chill out, I don’t even dunk,” McClung said. “I haven’t dunked in so long. And then I got the call. I was like, Well, I better get to work, and we got to work.

“I know it’s hard to judge G League, but if you look at my stats, I’m an overall player. I’m a point guard. I’m scrappy on defense. My shot, I feel like, has been really good this year. I just work on everything I can. Film is really big to me. Just the study of everything, kind of growing that.”

He was undrafted in 2021 after spending three college seasons at Georgetown and Texas Tech. He was signed by Golden State last year but never played in a regular-season game for the Warriors, and spent a little time on USA Basketball’s World Cup qualifying team last year as well.

“Ever since the beginning, I was the underdog," said McClung, who put on a Gate City jersey — his high school and hometown in Virginia, population 1,600 — for the final dunk. “Proving others right instead of others wrong brings a little more satisfaction."

Folks in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee knew all about McClung as he sold out gyms everywhere and was the headliner for Gate City’s 2018 VHSL Class 2 state championship team and finished with 2,801 career points for the Blue Devils.

Philadelphia would become his third NBA team, and he hasn't even played for the 76ers yet. He played in one game last season for the Chicago Bulls, one other game for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I think my situation, I’m not really worried what other people think, good or bad,” McClung said. “I’m just staying the course. My goal is to make an impact in the NBA and I’m just going to keep working until that happens.”

A guy with more dunks than actual NBA field goals might have saved the dunk contest.

“Give this man his flowers, man," TNT commentator Kenny Smith said.

McClung set the tone for the night with a dunk that had NBA superstars in disbelief — he leaped over two people, took the ball out of the hands of one of them (Bradley Dean, his former Gate City teammate), tapped it on the backboard and then threw down a reverse slam.

“The first dunk I haven’t seen before,” McClung said in the postgame press conference. “So hopefully it’s not out there. … I think just getting that first dunk down is a lot of the pressure off. I heard the crowd … That just kind of game me a lot of confidence.”

And that was just for starters.

Riding the momentum of that perfect dunk, he wound up hoisting the trophy that was newly renamed for dunking legend — and former 76ers star — Julius “Dr. J" Erving.

“I'm super happy," McClung said.

Long before he won the dunk contest at NBA All-Star Saturday, McClung was a YouTube phenomenon. It’s impossible to add up all the views that videos of McClung — everything from dunks to documentaries — had gotten, but it was in the hundreds of millions.

McClung won the 2018 dunk contest at the BallisLife All-American Game in California, so it wasn’t uncharted territory and there was a lot of planning for his time in the spotlight.

“I think my friends, Zac Ervin and Bradley Dean, were so tired of me calling them at night, sending them videos, ‘Hey, what do you think about this dunk?, what do you think about this dunk?’ every five minutes,” McClung said. “It was a lot of fun, at the same time being creative and trying to figure some things out. It was a little bit of both and a little fun and stress to it.”

McClung was nearly perfect on his second dunk as well; four judges gave him a perfect 50, Lisa Leslie gave him a 49 as the only dissenter, but it didn't matter — he was already assured a spot in the final round against Murphy.

New York's Jericho Sims gave himself a 50 on his second dunk, where he attached an envelope to the net, pulled it down after the dunk and displayed “50" to the world. No judge agreed, and his two-dunk score of 95.4 wasn't good enough to make the final round.

Also eliminated after Round 1: Houston's Kenyon Martin Jr., with a score of 93.2.

McClung received a prize of $100,000 for winning according to reports, but there is no price tag that can be attached to the notoriety he gained.

“He saved the dunk contest,” Shaquille O’Neal said, and countless others echoed those sentiments.

Time will tell if they’re right. But an event that is designed to create unforgettable moments — Michael Jordan taking off from the foul line, Vince Carter saying “it’s over” after a dunk, Aaron Gordon jumping over the Orlando Magic mascot, Dwight Howard donning the Superman cape — got a massive shot in the arm from a guy who now has more dunks in the contest (four) than he does in actual NBA games (one).

The reactions from NBA players watching the show, both in Salt Lake City and elsewhere, were amazed.

“Tough,” Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell shouted as he watched courtside, while several other All-Stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo — with his mouth open in disbelief — filmed the action on their phones.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry said on Twitter: “Man was a viral [House of Highlights] high school dunk phenom, still working his way to the League, but lemme go get that dunk contest trophy right quick and bring it back to life!!! Unreal.”

Magic Johnson also weighed in on Twitter.

So if he was an unknown to NBA fans, that’s maybe understandable. He had the final basket of the 2021-22 NBA season, breaking free for an uncontested reverse dunk to cap the Los Angeles Lakers’ overtime win over the Denver Nuggets last April. That was his third, and most recent, field goal in the NBA.

McClung was inactive for Sunday’s G League Next Up All-Star Game, which wasn’t a surprise considering what unfolded late Saturday night.

It’s not known if he will play for the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League on Wednesday or with Philadelphia on Thursday when the 76ers play Memphis. Dudes on two-way contracts can shuttle back and forth between the NBA roster and the team’s G League affiliate.

Whatever happens in the future, McClung not only soared into NBA lore on Saturday, but produced a moment that folks in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee will never forget.

It’s right up there with Rural Retreat, Virginia, native Deacon Phillippe being the winning pitcher in the very first World Series game in 1903 and Graham High School alum Ahmad Bradshaw awkwardly scoring the game-winning touchdown for the New York Giants in Super XLVI.

The area has produced a Heisman Trophy winner (Steve Spurrier from Johnson City, Tennessee), a Pro Football Hall of Famer (Bill Dudley from Bluefield, Virginia), the first 1,000-yard rusher in NFL history (Beattie Feathers of Bristol), multiple Super Bowl and World Series champs, All-Stars and Pro Bowlers.

Castlewood’s Calvin Talford even won the NCAA Slam Dunk Contest back in 1992 after starring at East Tennessee State University.

Yet, McClung became the first NBA dunk contest champion from these mountains and put his name alongside former winners of the event such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Dominique Wilkins.

Another cool thing: His family was there to see it.

“This is for my little brother, Cam,” Mac McClung said in the press conference after the victory. “He gave me a lot of inspiration for the contest.”