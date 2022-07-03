McClung scores nine for Lakers in Summer League

SAN FRANCISCO – Mac McClung was efficient in his offensive production on Sunday, making four of his five shots from the field in scoring nine points for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 100-77 NBA Summer League win over the Golden State Warriors.
The Gate City High School graduate was also 1-for-3 from the free throw line to go along with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and four turnovers.
Eleven different players scored for the Lakers (2-0) with rookie Cole Swider from Syracuse leading the way with 17 points.
McClung will be back on the court Tuesday in the California Classic when the Lakers face the Sacramento Kings.