McClung scores 22 in Warriors win

LAS VEGAS – Through the first two games of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League schedule, Mac McClung has shined brightly for the Golden State Warriors.

The former Gate City High School star pumped in 22 points on Sunday night in his team’s 86-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs at the Thomas & Mack Center.

McClung was 9-for-15 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free throw line to go along with six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one turnover.

The 6-foot-2 guard scored 17 points two nights earlier against the New York Knicks and his 39 points are the most through two games for the reigning NBA champs in the Vegas Summer League.

Jonathan Kuminga – who briefly attended Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia – had 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one block and five turnovers for the Warriors and converted a tiebreaking free throw with 8.1 seconds remaining.

Golden State (1-1) plays the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised by ESPN.