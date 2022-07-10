 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McClung scores 22 in Warriors win

  • 0
mcclung

Mac McClung

LAS VEGAS – Through the first two games of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League schedule, Mac McClung has shined brightly for the Golden State Warriors.

The former Gate City High School star pumped in 22 points on Sunday night in his team’s 86-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs at the Thomas & Mack Center.

McClung was 9-for-15 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free throw line to go along with six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one turnover.

The 6-foot-2 guard scored 17 points two nights earlier against the New York Knicks and his 39 points are the most through two games for the reigning NBA champs in the Vegas Summer League.

Jonathan Kuminga – who briefly attended Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia – had 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one block and five turnovers for the Warriors and converted a tiebreaking free throw with 8.1 seconds remaining.

Golden State (1-1) plays the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised by ESPN.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cade Hungate hanging up the cleats

Cade Hungate hanging up the cleats

Cade Hungate won’t be selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft as the former Abingdon High School star unleashed his final pitch on June 4 while playing for the Liberty University Flames in the NCAA Tournament.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA's Brittney Griner Honored At All-Star Weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts