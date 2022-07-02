McClung scores 17 for Lakers in NBA Summer League

SAN FRANCISCO – Mac McClung made some plays in his first game of the summer.

The former Gate City High School star scored a game-high 17 points for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 100-66 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday during the NBA Summer League’s California Classic.

Coming off the bench, the 6-foot-2 guard made five of his nine shots from the field and was 7-for-8 from the free throw line. He also had three rebounds, one assist, one steal and three turnovers.

McClung hit a 16-foot pull-up jumper just before halftime to give the Lakers a 51-27 lead at the break. He appeared in two NBA games last season and was the NBA G League rookie of the year.

Paris Bass (Detroit Mercy) added 15 points for L.A.

Scotty Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt) scored 14 points and Cole Swider added 13 for the Lakers, who never trailed in the first summer league game of the season.

Javonte Smart scored 13 points for Miami, while Haywood Highsmith and Kyle Allman Jr. each finished with 11. The Heat shot only 28% from the field.

First-round pick Nikola Jovic scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting for Miami. The No. 27 overall pick signed his rookie contract earlier Saturday.

“We just didn’t get in a good rhythm,” Jovic said. “I think tomorrow will be a lot better.”

The California Classic is one of the events preceding the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the one in which all 30 teams participate.

Only the Lakers, Heat, Golden State and Sacramento compete in the California Classic, which concludes Sunday with a two-game slate — Miami facing Sacramento and Golden State playing against the Lakers.

The Salt Lake City Summer League — featuring Memphis, Philadelphia, No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City, and host Utah — runs Tuesday through Thursday.

Summer League in Las Vegas opens Thursday night, with No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero set to play in the first game when Orlando takes on Houston.