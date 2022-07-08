 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McClung scores 17 for Golden State in Summer League

mcclung

Mac McClung

 The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS – Mac McClung had some golden moments in his first game with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League.

McClung scored 17 points in Golden State’s 101-88 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Warriors needed some backcourt depth due to injury issues and the reigning NBA champs picked up the dynamic McClung from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Wearing No. 55 and starting for his new squad, McClung had a shaky start as he missed his first four shots and was held scoreless in the first quarter.

However, he soon found a groove.

McClung faked out 6-foot-10 Knicks center Jericho Sims while driving for a nifty layup with 5:47 remaining that gave the Warriors a 57-55 advantage. That would be the last lead Golden State would hold as the Knicks dominated the rest of the way.

McClung shot 7-for-13 from the field and drained all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. He also had four rebounds, three assists and three turnovers.

Moses Moody (Arkansas) scored a game-high 34 points for the Warriors as he and McClung were the only Golden State players to score in double digits.

Quentin Grimes (Houston) led the Knicks with 24 points and eight assists.

McClung will be back on the court Sunday when the Warriors play the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m.

