McClung scores 14 for Golden State

Golden State’s Mac McClung overcame a brief slump scoring 14 points for the Warriors Sunday night in an 87-77 loss to the Washington Wizards in the NBA Summer League.
The former Gate City star struggled last week going 4-for-13 from the field for nine points against the Boston Celtics and followed that by going 2-for-9 with five points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Against the Wizards, McClung was 4-for-7 from the field and 2-for-4 on 3-point attempts while perfect from the free throw line with 4-of-4.
McClung also had three rebounds and six assists.