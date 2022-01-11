 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McClung returns to South Bay Lakers
McClung returns to South Bay Lakers

Mac McClung

Mac McClung (Gate City) during his NA Debut on Dec. 29, 2021. 

 Chicago Bulls | Bill Smith

Mac McClung is on the move again.

His second 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls expired on Tuesday and the former Gate City High School star has rejoined the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s G League.

McClung was inked to a pair of 10-day contracts by the Bulls and made his NBA debut for Chicago on Dec. 29, scoring two points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. He also appeared in one game for the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate.

The 6-foot-2 rookie guard returns to South Bay, where he averaged 19.6 points and 5.8 assists in 13 games earlier this season for the Los Angeles Lakers’ minor league squad. His last game with the club came on Dec. 19.

South Bay hosts the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday.

