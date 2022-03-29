McClung misses 2nd straight game

Mac McClung missed his second straight game on Monday night for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s G League due to concussion protocols.

The former Gate City High School star did not play on Sunday or Monday against the Agua Caliente Clippers as he was listed as questionable for the latter contest on the team’s game notes. South Bay plays again on Thursday.

McClung is thriving in his first professional season as the dynamic 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 20.9 points, 7.1 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33 G League games.

He made his NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 30 and scored two points in three minutes in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

In the regular-season portion of South Bay’s schedule – which began Jan. 5 – McClung is averaging 7.8 assists per contest and that entered Monday as the fifth-best rate in the league.

McClung was recently featured in a story by Jovan Buha of The Athletic last week which discussed how the Southwest Virginia native has emerged as legitimate G League MVP candidate.

South Bay has qualified for the upcoming G League playoffs.