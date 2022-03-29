 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McClung misses 2nd straight game

  • 0
mcclung

Mac McClung

 The Associated Press

Mac McClung missed his second straight game on Monday night for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s G League due to concussion protocols.

The former Gate City High School star did not play on Sunday or Monday against the Agua Caliente Clippers as he was listed as questionable for the latter contest on the team’s game notes. South Bay plays again on Thursday.

McClung is thriving in his first professional season as the dynamic 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 20.9 points, 7.1 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33 G League games.

He made his NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 30 and scored two points in three minutes in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

In the regular-season portion of South Bay’s schedule – which began Jan. 5 – McClung is averaging 7.8 assists per contest and that entered Monday as the fifth-best rate in the league.

McClung was recently featured in a story by Jovan Buha of The Athletic last week which discussed how the Southwest Virginia native has emerged as legitimate G League MVP candidate.

People are also reading…

South Bay has qualified for the upcoming G League playoffs.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Richlands wins

PREP ROUNDUP: Richlands wins

Gavin Cox homered and Colin Richardson went 3-for-3 as the Richlands Blue Tornado topped Lebanon, 9-3, for a non-district baseball win on Frid…

History With Hayes

History With Hayes

Members of Tennessee High’s baseball team gathered around head coach Russ Basham on that May afternoon in 1967 at J. Fred Johnson Stadium with feelings ranging from frustration to anger to self-doubt.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts