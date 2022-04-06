McClung magnificent in G League Playoffs

Mac McClung was the main man for the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday night.

The former Gate City High School star scored a game-high 27 points and also dished out 10 assists in helping his team earn a 134-123 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs.

McClung was magnificent in a game that was televised nationally on ESPN and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

The 6-foot-2 rookie guard also had three rebounds and committed three turnovers.

The third-seeded Lakers play the No. 2 Agua Caliente Clippers in a semifinal game on Thursday.