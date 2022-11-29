 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Briefs

McClung hits game-winner for Blue Coats

Mac McClung 2022-23 Mug

Mac McClung (Gate City) prior to 2022-23 season. 

 Contributed: NBA

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung hits game-winner

Mac McClung sank a deep 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining to give the Delaware Blue Coats a 125-123 NBA G League win over the Maine Celtics on Tuesday night.

On a night when he didn’t shoot particularly great – he was 8-for-19 from the field – the former Gate City High School star was on target for his game-winner.

He also had 10 assists, one rebound, one steal and two turnovers as Delaware beat Maine for the first time in three tries.

Maine’s Luka Samanic missed a potential game-tying jumpshot as time expired.

