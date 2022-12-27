 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McClung featured in G League doc

The second episode of the docuseries “The Break” drops today on the NBA G League’s social media channels and former Gate City High School star Mac McClung is the subject.

The 11-minute, 29-second featurette from filmmaker Taylor Sharp, narrated by Shaquille O’Neal, catches up with McClung, who is playing for the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats.

It includes footage from the NBA preseason, training camp and his first two games of the season against the Greensboro Swarm. His parents, Marcus and Lenoir, are among those interviewed.

“The episode coming up takes a look at Mac McClung and his time with Delaware this season after spending part of last year in the NBA,” G League communications director Phillip Bausk wrote in an e-mail. “It takes a closer look at his life off the court and his approach to nabbing an NBA roster spot as he navigates his burgeoning career.”

A second-year pro, McClung is averaging 17.4 points, 5.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 18 games (nine starts) for the Blue Coats. He’ll be back on the court tonight against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7 p.m.

thayes@bristolnews.com

Twitter: @Hayes_BHCSports

(276) 645-2570

