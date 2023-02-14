When Mac McClung takes flight in the NBA slam dunk contest on Saturday night, he will do so while representing the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Eastern Conference club signed the former Gate City High School star to a two-way contract on Tuesday as an eventful week got even more special for McClung.

The 6-foot-2 second-year pro is scheduled to compete in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, showcase his aerial skills in the dunk contest on Saturday and suit up for the G League’s Next Up event on Sunday during All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

First things first.

Philadelphia currently has a 37-19 record – the third-best mark in the Eastern Conference – and hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

McClung will wear No. 9 for Philly as he joins a squad that is led by veteran stars James Harden and Joel Embiid and is coached by Doc Rivers.

“The athleticism he possesses will stand out on a Sixers roster that lacks it,” said Sean Barnard, a podcast host and sports writer who covers the 76ers. “He plays with an impressive confidence and has improved as a shooter a great deal since becoming a professional, which is huge for the Sixers. The team has lacked ball-handling in years past so it is nice to have the depth in that department.”

McClung is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 36 total games this season with the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia’s G League affiliate.

“His 3-point shooting has really impressed me, particularly since the G League regular season began,” said Matt Murphy, play-by-play man for Blue Coats’ broadcasts. “Almost 20 games in and he’s hitting 50 percent of his 3s, which is good for a top-five ranking in the league.”

A two-way contract allows players to shuttle between both the NBA (where they have a guaranteed roster spot) and the G League.

Jaden Springer, McClung’s backcourt mate with the Blue Coats and a former star at the University of Tennessee, has gone back-and-forth all season between the 76ers and the Blue Coats.

It helps that Wilmington, Delaware, is located less than an hour from Philadelphia.

Louis King is the other player with the Blue Coats on a two-way contract with the 76ers

Julian Champagnie was waived to make a roster spot for McClung.

“It seemed like the Sixers had some real belief in Champagnie,” Barnard said. “So them releasing him to add Mac is proof of how much he impressed them.”

McClung has traveled a unique basketball odyssey since playing his final game for Gate City in 2018.

He played two seasons for head coach Patrick Ewing at Georgetown University before transferring to Texas Tech for one season.

Since leaving the college game to turn pro following the 2020-21 season with the Red Raiders, he has spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers organizations.

He played one regular-season game apiece last season with the Bulls and Lakers, averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds.

He was the 2021-22 G League rookie of the year after a stellar showing for the South Bay Lakers.

McClung was released in the preseason by Golden State and was picked up by Philly soon thereafter and assigned to the franchise’s G League team.

“Stay the course,” McClung posted on his Twitter account shortly after the news broke on Tuesday of his two-way deal with the 76ers.

“I really admire how determined he is to succeed and this shows in the adaptations he’s made to his game,” Barnard said. “His shooting numbers are much better than they were in college and this has opened up his game. Mac also plays with an impressive level of confidence and has had no problem asserting himself on a Blue Coats roster which already had some notable G League talent. He made a strong impact and is getting the opportunity because of this.”

Southwest Virginia’s favorite son, McClung will compete in the dunk contest in front of a national television audience on Saturday.

Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans) and Jericho Sims (New York Knicks) will round out the dunk contest field as McClung has to be considered the odds-on favorite to win the event.

He’s also sure to have plenty of fans in Philadelphia thanks to his high-energy, high-flying style.

“There was a recent play on Monday – during the closing minutes of a two-game stretch in which the Blue Coats put up nearly 300 points in two blowout wins – when McClung dove to save a ball from going out of bounds and help the team come up with a steal,” Murphy said. “They were up 108-92 with 4:55 left, so I think that offers a great example of McClung’s competitiveness and will to win.”