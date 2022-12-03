McAmis, Warriors claims PVNB title

Emmah McAmis played the starring role once again with 33 points, six rebounds and five steals as Wise County Central won the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic with a 61-47 win over its Mountain 7 District rival on Saturday night.

Madison Looney added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors, who led 28-25 at halftime.

Brooke Bailey’s 19 points were tops for Union.

Richlands 60, J.I. Burton 50

Annsley Trivett poured in 39 points and hauled down 16 rebounds as Richlands recorded a victory in the third-place game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Addy-Lane Queen added 10 points and six rebounds for the Blue Tornado.

Sarah Williams scored 18 points and Reghan Sensabaugh hauled down 10 rebounds for Burton.

Lebanon 45, Twin Valley 44

Chloe Couch had 14 points as Lebanon edged Twin Valley in the fifth-place game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Twin Valley received a triple-double from Haylee Moore – 23 points, 11 rebounds, 11 blocks, five steals – and the Panthers finished the game with just four players after two individuals fouled out.

Rye Cove 47, Thomas Walker 31

Gracie Turner scored 13 points as Rye Cove topped Cumberland District rival Thomas Wlaker in the seventh-place game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Madi Marcum had 16 points for TW.

Eastside 65, Virginia High 35

Azzy Hammons scored 18 of her 22 points in the first half as the Eastside Spartans earned a win over host Virginia High in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Classic.

Lexi Carter added 11 rebounds and Taylor Clay dished out seven assists for Eastside, which won two of its three games in the event.

Myra Kariuki led VHS with 11 points.

George Wythe 35, John Battle 18

Camille Wolfe and Amarrah Carter-Bennett each scored 10 points as George Wythe got the best of John Battle in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Classic.

The Maroons closed the first half on a 13-3 run to seize control.

BOYS

Eastside 57, Northwood 34

Eli McCoy and Shawn Mullins each scored 15 points as Eastside earned a consolation win in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Classic.

Ben Sutherland added 10 points for the Spartans.

Jenkins (Ky.) 65, Castlewood 23

The Cavaliers from Kentucky improved to 3-0 with a win over the team from Southwest Virginia.