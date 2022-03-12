 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

McAmis leads Wise Central to Class 2 state championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Wise County Central - Luray basketball

It is hugs all around after Wise County Central won the Class 2 state championship with a 62-59 win over Luray on Saturday in Richmond. 

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

Behind 34 points and 10 rebounds from freshman guard Emmah McAmis, the Wise County Central Warriors earned their sixth state crown Saturday afternoon with a 62-59 win over defending state champ Luray in the VHSL Class 2 girls championship game at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Central (26-5) trailed by 12 points with 4:02 left in the third quarter before rallying with pressure man-to-man defense and the heroics of McAmis, who also contributed three assists and two steals.

The Warriors, which outscored the Bulldogs 28-15 in the fourth quarter, forced Luray (26-3) into a season-high 27 turnovers.

Senior Jill Sturgill added 10 points for Central.​

Luray (27-3), which finished state runner-up for the second time in three years, was led by senior Emilee Weakley, who had 31 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Wise Central also won state championships in 2014-15 and 2017-19, all under current head coach Robin Dotson, who also previously led J.J. Kelly to a state title in 2002.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts