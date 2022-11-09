Mays anxious for one more season

Michael Mays enters his sixth year of college basketball Friday night as the King University men’s basketball team readies to open the 2022-23 season.

The 2017 Tennessee High School graduate began his journey at Reinhardt University in Georgia — playing for current King coach Jason Gillespie — before transferring home to the Tri-Cities three years ago.

Raised only 10 minutes from campus, he redshirted his first season at King to get accustomed to the offense, then enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021-22.

“I feel like last season I had a full summer to prepare, coming off that injury, so I was focused on coming out and having a big season,” Mays said. “I felt like I would have been able to produce like that my whole college career but the pieces didn’t fall in line for me; but last season, the situation fell in place and I was able to really show what I could do.”

Now the 5’10” left-handed guard starts his fourth year — he lost one year with COVID and another was hampered by injury — with the program. He expects opponents to realize he’s the Tornado’s highest returning scorer, so he’ll also seek other offensive options.

“I’ll draw a lot of attention from defenses, so the next part of my game is to make those reads to find open teammates and get my teammates more involved and comfortable,” Mays said.

Finally enjoying some program stability, expectations for the Tornado are relatively high. They hope to be one of six schools to earn a berth to the Conference Carolinas basketball tournament at Wofford College next March. Following an eighth place finish last season, King was picked 10th in the recent preseason poll.

After his final year, Mays says his playing options are overseas. He has begun to make contacts and is seeking a career in Australia, Canada or Europe. He will also have a degree in exercise science that involves teaching and coaching for the future.

For now, Mays enjoys being close to home.

“It’s cool to be able to see my friends and go down the road and get lunch with my grandma,” he said.

This includes his father, Mike, a former long-time football coach at Tennessee High and now the team’s strength and conditioning coach. Michael played football, too, but settled on the hardwood, where he was a standout.

“I played all types of sports growing up, but it just so happened that I was best at basketball from the get-go,” Mays said. “My dad had me lifting weights (from a young age).”

Mays tallied 18.2 points per game in 2021-22 and made nearly 45% of his three-point field goals to lead the conference. This success earned him third team All-Conference accolades.

The Tornado starts their new season at home by hosting the Conference Carolinas /South Atlantic Challenge. They commence Friday against University of Virginia’s College at Wise at 7:30 p.m. as part of a two-day, four-team tournament with local rivals Lees-McRae College and Carson-Newman University. The Tornado takes on the Eagles on Saturday afternoon.