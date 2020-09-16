Mayer looks to continue ARCA series dominance at Bristol

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sam Mayer has several reasons to smile entering tonight’s ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 17-year-old Wisconsin native and son of former IndyCar racer Scott Mayer swept the two ARCA East Series events at BMS last year in commanding fashion.

On Wednesday morning, Mayer signed a deal with the powerful JR Motorsports Xfinity team. He will drive a JRM Chevrolet in the second half of next season before moving up to fulltime ride in 2022.

“I hope I can learn as much as I can in the second half of next season and be ready to go race fulltime for the NXS championship in 2022,” said Mayer, who was affiliated with the JRM Late Model operation in 2018.

The immediate concern for Mayer is continuing his hot streak in his GMS Racing ARCA entry and running well in tonight’s UNOH 200 Truck Series race.

In 11 ARCA starts this season, Mayer has four wins and 10 top-five finishes. That dominant run includes three victories in the ARCA East Series, where he leads the championship standings by 21 points.

Mayer led a total of 163 laps at Bristol last season, including every lap of the April race.