Baron May’s first start since his 2019 senior season at an Ohio high school was a rousing success for the East Tennessee State football team.

“It was great,” said May, of his outing last Saturday against Carson-Newman. “It was the first time I was really allowed to go out there and establish a rhythm. I threw my first collegiate touchdown passes. I know what I’m capable of. I can throw the ball well and I need to build on that this week.”

May is preparing for this second start on Saturday when the Buccaneers (1-1) visit fellow Football Championship Series member Austin Peay (0-2) in Clarksville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Regular starter Tyler Riddell is expected to miss his second game with a shoulder injury suffered in the season opening loss at Jacksonville State.

“Tyler’s pretty questionable still. I would expect for him (Baron) to go again. I thought Baron did a great job. You could see a lot more comfort out there,” said Quarles, during a Monday press conference. “I thought he handled the week well. He got all the number one reps during the week, which helped him get ready to play. I think he said it was his first time he had started a game since 2019 when he was in high school. I thought he handled everything great.”

May threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns to Will Huzzie and Xavier Gaillardetz and also ran for a 29-yard score in the Buccaneers’ 42-0 shutout of Carson-Newman in a game delayed for more than three hours by storms in the area.

Not a problem for May, who had waited for more than four years to start another football game. The rust has shown in his second season since transferring from Eastern Michigan. He was just 10-of-30 last year for 77 yards and two interceptions and threw another interception in his lone pass attempt in the season opener at Jacksonville State.

He looked much more confident against Carson-Newman despite the long wait to play ball.

“It was great. Like Coach Quarles said, it helped me gain my confidence and everything,” he said. “It’s hard not playing for so many years and then whenever you get to college, you basically start over like square one again. You have to wait your turn, but it was definitely great. I know what I’m capable of. I feel like I still could have played so much better on Saturday. In general, it makes me more comfortable going forward.”

His assignment is expected to be more difficult on Saturday against the Governors, who have lost to Southern Illinois and Tennessee, but they only trailed the Volunteers 13-6 last week at halftime before falling 30-13. He feels ready to go and is confident his teammates will feel much the same.

“Absolutely. Our offensive room as a whole has so many great players that can go out and make plays,” May said. “I’ve seen just a little bit of what Austin Peay did against Southern Illinois and they give a lot of different looks. There are definitely areas that we have to take advantage of against them. I would be wrong if I said I wasn’t confident.”

May did fumble the ball inside the Carson-Newman 10-yard yard line, something that he doesn’t want to repeat against the Governors.

“I have to treat the ball like it’s everything, because that’s what it is in football,” May said. “I have to be better with it. It’s crazy because I’ve played a lot of football last year and I didn’t have these issues, but I have to be better regardless. The ball is the most important thing.”

He has had plenty of help to get him to this point to finally starting a football game again, including Riddell, Quarles and quarterbacks coach Price Partrick.

“I still need to be better with some things out on the field in the passing game. Just seeing some things better,” he said. “Tyler has done a great job of helping me out with that because he’s one of those quarterbacks that sees everything really, really well. Having him, Coach Partrick and Coach Quarles have really helped me out with everything. I’m still learning from Tyler and he’s definitely an asset to me.”

While Riddell could return in two weeks when ETSU returns from a bye week to open Southern Conference play at Samford, May just wants to do what he can to help the Bucs win football games.

“It’s definitely exciting. I love being in a position to lead this team,” May said. “At the same time, it’ll be great to get Tyler back to because we all know how good he is. No matter what my role is – if it’s leading the team or helping Tyler out – I want to do whatever gives us the best chance to win. I’m excited to do it for the team.”