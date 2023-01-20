Mature effort directs Tigers past Grundy

GRUNDY, Va. – Honaker stretched their winning streak to four games with a 56-40 victory at Grundy to remain undefeated in Black Diamond District play. The Tigers led from start to finish as they swept the regular season series with the Golden Wave.

“This is a big one,” said elated Honaker coach Waylon Hart. “This is probably as mature a game as we’ve played. I don’t remember a game with this bunch ever, that shot selection was this good all the way through the game. When we do that, we don’t score a tremendous amount of points, but with the defense we’re playing, we score enough.”

Honaker remained focused on defense throughout the contest. Honaker picked up their intensity just up 7-6 just over three minutes into the game. Grundy had three turnovers on their next five possessions at the Tigers went on a mini 6-0 sprint. Honaker held a 15-9 advantage after one quarter of play.

Grundy (7-6, 2-2) couldn’t get anything going consistently. They were only able to get off six shots in the second quarter when they committed seven of their 12 first-half turnovers. The Tigers continued to share the ball, building a 30-17 lead at the break.

“It feels great to come in here and show our defensive identity,” Honaker win Parker Bandy said. “We wanted to play to our strengths. We just want to continue to have our defensive mindset, keep playing like we are, taking good shots, and hopefully just keep going.”

Grundy continued to fight in the second half. When Jonah Looney made a layup with 3:13 to play in the third quarter, they cut the Honaker lead to 37-27. Bandy added a three-point play for the Tigers, Caden Boyd a couple of foul shots, and a put-back by Bandy as they built a 44-27 lead to take to the fourth quarter.

The Wave couldn’t close the gap in the final eight minutes. Looney, with 16 points, and Isaiah Boyd, with 11 points, led the offense for Grundy.

“We got whipped,” Grundy coach Brian “Doc” Looney said. “That’s about all there is to it. Honaker played better defense than we did and were more sound on the offensive side of the ball. Hat’s off to Honaker, their team is playing really good basketball right now.”

Bandy (15 points), Hart (14 points), and Peyton Musick (12 points) provided plenty of offense for Honaker (10-7, 4-0).

“I never felt worried during the game,” Coach Hart said. “We made a bad play or two, but I felt we were in control.”

Aidan Lowe, who had missed the first 15 games due to a severe injury suffered in football, was back on the floor for his second contest. Lowe came in with 3:09 to play in the first quarter and is working his way back.

“Hopefully, we can work Aidan back in more without so much pressure,” Hart said. “I know it was frustrating for him tonight. It didn’t come as easy for him as it did against Hurley the other night. It’s great to have him, he gives us some confidence and swag when he’s with us that we need.”

The Tigers will host Holston tomorrow at 4 p.m. in consolation play in the New Peoples Bank Holiday tournament that was postponed. The championship game will follow between J.I. Burton and John Battle.

GIRLS

Honaker 61, Grundy 41

The Honaker girls remained undefeated in the BDD with a 61-41 win over the Golden Wave. Grundy (5-11, 2-3) hung with the Tigers in the first half, trailing only 17-13 at the break.

“We had struggled playing in the first half, our first quarter has been bad, I’m proud of the girls,” Grundy coach Loni Webb said. “I think we got tired in the second half. We let them control the tempo and lost our intensity.”

The Honaker girls (12-4, 4-0) exploded for 44 points in the second half.

Tailor Nolley (18 points), Kate Jessee (17 points), and Alayna McNulty (13 points) led the way for the Tigers.

“We turned up the pressure in the second half,” Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller said. “We got some easy baskets in transition and fed off that.”

Jessi Looney (16 points) and Kaylee Compton (12 points) paved the way for the Golden Wave.

Honaker hosts Twin Valley in a pivotal game on Tuesday. The Panthers are a game behind the Tigers in the district standings.