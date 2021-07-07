Matthew Buchanan to make his debut for Appy League's State Liners on Saturday

University of Virginia signee Matthew Buchanan will make his debut for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners on Saturday.

The left-hander will be the starting pitcher in the second game of a doubleheader against the Princeton WhistlePigs, Bristol manager Dave Trembley confirmed on Wednesday.

It will be his first start since June 26 when he struck out 14 in tossing a four-hitter to beat Poquoson in the VHSL Class 2 state title game. Buchanan went 24-0 over the course of his four varsity seasons at Lebanon.

Check back later for more on this story.

