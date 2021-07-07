 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matthew Buchanan to make his debut for Appy League's State Liners on Saturday
0 comments
breaking

Matthew Buchanan to make his debut for Appy League's State Liners on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Danville vs Bristol State Liners

Matthew Buchanan, former Lebanon High School pitcher, was on the bench for the State Liners on Wednesday night.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

University of Virginia signee Matthew Buchanan will make his debut for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners on Saturday.

The left-hander will be the starting pitcher in the second game of a doubleheader against the Princeton WhistlePigs, Bristol manager Dave Trembley confirmed on Wednesday.

It will be his first start since June 26 when he struck out 14 in tossing a four-hitter to beat Poquoson in the VHSL Class 2 state title game. Buchanan went 24-0 over the course of his four varsity seasons at Lebanon.

Check back later for more on this story.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts