Masun Tate wants to see Sullivan East get back to winning in football

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – In recent years Sullivan East has enjoyed success in about every sport.

Just not football.

Masun Tate would like to change that perception.

“We want to change the culture really,” said Tate, a senior receiver and linebacker for the Patriots. “Every year football has been the one in the back, no one really cares about it, but we want to change that. We want to come out here and prove everybody wrong.”

A key contributor to the Sullivan East basketball program, Tate can also make plays on the gridiron, and head coach J.C. Simmons is hoping to see more of those in the season ahead, which begins on Aug. 19 with a visit from David Crockett.

“Masun is a guy who almost doesn’t know how good he can be yet, but I think he is getting there,” Simmons said. “He is an explosive athlete. I saw him two-hand dunking in the gym the other day. The guy can flat out go.”

Tate knows those expectations are there and he’s ready to make them happen.

“The sky is the limit for me,” he said. “I haven’t really thought about how high of a level I can get to, but it is all about work. I have just got to put it in if I want to get where he thinks I can go.”

He has come far from three years ago when Tate had been focused only on basketball.

“I never stepped on a football field until my sophomore year,” Tate said. “I just got talked into it by a bunch of coaches because they saw how much of an athlete I was playing basketball. I just thought I would come out here and give it a shot.”

It was an eye-opening experience for him.

“It is a lot different than I thought it would be,” Tate said. “I never thought football could be this intense and exciting. It is a lot more than I thought it was going to be.”

Tate has been willing to put in the work to make it even more fun.

“I work so hard because I want my team to be as best as it can be and I want to be the best player for my team,” he said. “I want my brothers to know I am here for them and I am going to be the best I can be for all of them.”

Tate’s role on offense will increase with the loss of the talented receiving duo of Luke Hare and Hunter Brown. He could be the primary target for junior quarterback Drake Fisher, who went through some expected growing pains in his first season of varsity experience.

“It was his first year on the field and he is young,” Tate said. “It was hard for him to be vocal being that little guy out there throwing the ball. Last year was rough, but this year there is a whole different guy out there throwing the football and I think he is going to do something this year, something crazy.”

Fisher knows any success from him will revolve around the play-making ability of Tate.

“He gets open every time, no matter what,” Fisher said. “He will get open, if I scramble he will scramble with me.”

Expect an offense that moves fast and the plan is to put points on the board.

“We have got a lot of fast tempo, a lot of fast pace, we are moving the ball, we are trying to wear your guys out,” Tate said. “We are going to outscore you, that is for sure.”

Tate is also a difference maker on the other side of the ball, serving as a hard-hitting linebacker, who can also rotate out and pick off a few passes from the opposition.

“I am really covering the zone all the time,” he said. “I get to do both of the things I like. I get to hit people and I get to cover passes and I can pick the ball off so it is really the best of both worlds.”

Simmons saw some of what Tate can do during a lightning-delayed scrimmage on Thursday night.

“There were lightning delays and we really didn’t get much film, but there is one clip of Masun coming off the edge that just had the hair standing up on the back of my neck,” he said.

Sullivan East struggled through a 1-9 campaign last season, the Patriots’ first year on its sparkling new turf field. It was still a draw with the community coming out to see the new facilities.

“It is exciting playing on this turf and playing in front of everybody,” said Tate, who hopes to play college football or basketball. “It kind of makes more people come out, they like to watch us play on this turf and it feels good. It is a whole different experience playing out here.”

Tate wants year two to be much better.

“My first year on the turf. It was a letdown, honestly, but when it comes to this year, I think we can really build off that,” Tate said. “We can make it a lot better than it was and we have so much more potential than we did last year. This year the sky is the limit for us.”