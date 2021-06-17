MARTIAL ARTS: Bristol gym owner confident Jiu Jitsu is the ‘biggest thing going in town’

“Really, more than that, that stuff is all cool, but more than that, what we have been able to do is take these local athletes around here, introduce them to what our passion is, Jiu Jitsu, and have extreme success in these high level tournaments that nobody in this area has ever achieved. We are still brand new as coaches to this in this area.”

Griffin recently took competitors from his gym to a major tournament in Charlotte, N.C. and returned with plenty of well-earned hardware.

“Our team got second place in the whole division out of all the big cities around Charlotte,” Griffin said. “You have got Raleigh, Charlotte, from Georgia, South Carolina, even some teams from Florida.

“Here is a small little town like Bristol, Virginia that is able to go compete against these big major cities. That is what I want to highlight on this whole thing, is the fact that we are putting in the work every single day and in our respective community we are getting some heads turned our way.”

A picture that accompanies this article includes those competitors, both male and female, who went to Charlotte.