Mars Hill tops Cavs in defensive clash

The defenses ruled on Saturday at Carl Smith Stadium with hard hits and key stops, but Mars Hill running back Jervon Newton was the exception to the rule.

The senior from St. Petersburg, Florida, rushed for 151 yards on 33 carries and scored a touchdown as the Lions held off the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for a 20-16 South Atlantic Conference triumph.

It was the second time in three weeks UVa-Wise (2-7, 1-6) dropped a close game as the Highland Cavaliers managed just three field goals from Kellan Dalton and a touchdown run by redshirt freshman quarterback Juwan Dent.

Dent scored on a 1-yard plunge with 2:27 left in the second quarter as the Highland Cavaliers trailed just 10-7 at the break. He was 24-of-46 for 223 yards through the air, but was intercepted twice.

Tyler Kirkess had nine catches for 97 yards, Markel Dailey made nine tackles and Robert Carter picked off a pass in the loss.

Mars Hill (6-2, 6-1) finished with 310 yards of total offense, compared to 323 for the Highland Cavaliers.

The Lions won all four of their games in October – including a 49-14 win over Emory & Henry – and host Tusculum (8-1, 6-1) on Nov. 5 with the SAC’s Mountain Division title on the line.

Meanwhile, UVa-Wise plays at Carson-Newman (4-5, 3-4) next week.