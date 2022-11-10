Maroons shine over Blues in playoff opener.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – His name is Tandom, but George Wythe High School’s quarterback showed once again he has more than a tandem or even a trio of capable playmakers to count on.

Junior signal-caller Tandom Smith threw a touchdown pass and directed a balanced offensive attack that had four different players reach the end zone on Thursday night in GW’s 41-22 win over Parry McCluer in the first round of the VHSL Region 1C football playoffs at Pendleton Field.

The Mountain Empire District titlist Maroons (7-3) host Pioneer District champion Narrows (9-1) next week in the regional semifinals. The Green Wave advanced with a 34-18 triumph over Covington.

Laden Houston and Leyton Fowler scored two touchdowns apiece for the Maroons as their multi-faceted attack proved too much for the bunch from Buena Vista.

“It’s finally starting to click,” Smith said. “I think we are doing the things we are supposed to do and the results have been good.”

Smith took over the QB duties in the first quarter of a win over Giles on Sept. 9 when incumbent starter Luke Jollay suffered an injury. He has improved each week at the position and helped put the game on ice Thursday.

His touchdown toss to Houston with 14 seconds remaining in the half put the Maroons up 29-6.

He then directed a four-play, 62-yard scoring drive to open the second half that was capped by Ben Jollay’s 15-yard TD run to leave no doubt.

Smith had 69 rushing yards on five carries, while passing for 76 yards.

“He’s really progressed and I’m proud of him,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “He had to come in during a hard time and did a good job. I’m just proud of what he’s done for this team.”

Ben Jollay, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back, gained 124 yards on 12 carries, while Fowler finished with 64 yards on a dozen carries. Houston caught four passes for 44 yards.

“We’ve got kids that can do a lot of things and that’s makes us special on offense,” Harner said. “It allows us to do a couple of different things.”

Parry McCluer couldn’t slow the Maroons down

“They attack you in so many different ways,” said PM coach Troy Clark. “I thought we played hard.”

The Blues (4-7) were led by 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior running back John Snider, who gained 173 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

Parry McCluer scored 16 points in the final 6:45 against George Wythe’s second-team defensive unit.

GW is in the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season, the longest active streak in far Southwest Virginia. Players like Smith, the Jollay twins, Fowler, Houston and those on a hard-hitting defense are helping the Maroons make some noise in November once again.

Narrows (8-1) has scored 40 or more points on five occasions this season and will be the next challenge for GW.

“It could be a good one,” Harner said. “You get to this point in the playoffs and everybody you play is good. You have to be on top of your game.”

Parry McCluer 0 6 0 16—22

George Wythe 15 14 12 0—41

Scoring Summary

GW – Houston 9 run (L. Jollay run)

GW – L. Jollay 2 run (Mitchell kick)

PM – Snider 4 run (kick blocked)

GW – Fowler 5 run (Mitchell kick)

GW – Houston 12 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

GW – B. Jollay 15 run (kick failed)

GW – Fowler 5 run (kick blocked)

PM – Barger 55 run (Snider run)

PM – Snider 74 run (Snider run)

Team Stats

First Downs: PM 6, GW 16; Rushes-Yards: PM 28-245, GW 42-293; Passing Yards: PM 0, GW 76; Comp.-Att.-Int.: PM 0-1-0, GW 8-15-0; Fumbles-Lost: PM 2-1, GW 2-1; Penalties-Yards: PM 8-57, GW 2-15