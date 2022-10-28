Maroons overcome unbeaten Blue Devils to win MED

WYTHEVILLE, Va. –– Brandon Harner wasn’t exactly sure the year George Wythe last won a district championship. He did know that it was in a different district, which meant that it had been too long.

The Maroons ended a drought that stretched back to their Hogoheegee District days and claimed their first Mountain Empire District title Friday night at Pendleton Field, fighting through a second-half comeback by unbeaten Grayson County and emerging with a 27-22 win to close the regular season.

“It will mean a lot to the kids [to notch a district title in a dogfight] but I would preferred to have won it a little more comfortably,” said Harner with a smile. “To win a district championship against a team like that, you know it’s going to be a ballgame. They were unbeaten and they weren’t going to quit, and they didn’t.”

A fumble recovery and a one-play, one-yard scoring drive had George Wythe ahead 27-10 at the 8:05 mark of the third quarter but the Maroons (6-3 overall, 4-0 MED) were soon fighting to remain in the lead.

The Blue Devils (8-1, 3-1) used a 99-yard touchdown pass from Austin Dowell to Mac Goad to seize momentum and, following a failed two-point try, to cut the margin to 27-16.

“Had a great punt, pinned them down at the 1 and then had broken coverage,” Harner said. “You play a good team and make a mistake and they’ll make you pay. But the kids didn’t quit, never hung their heads and did a great job.”

A fumbled punt return by the Maroons sustained a Blue Devil possession that eventually led to a one-yard Eli Gillespie touchdown run. The try for two again failed but Grayson was within five points with 8:41 still to play. The Blue Devils stopped the Maroons on downs at midfield with 5:20 to go but couldn’t capitalize.

“It as a fight. It was an absolute fight,” Harner said. “What our kids have done the last couple of weeks has been phenomenal. Grayson has a lot of weapons out there – the receivers, the quarterback throws the ball well and runs the offense great – they’re a really good football team.”

Yet Wythe was poised to win it in a runaway, starting with an 11-play, 84-yard drive on its first possession. Leyton Fowler carried eight times and Tandom Smith capped it with a one-yard plunge.

Grayson tied it at 7-7 a little more than a minute later on Chase Poole’s 20-yard run but the Maroons got another short Smith scoring run and a 37-yard Ben Jollay dash to surge ahead 21-7.

The Blue Devils managed a 23-yard Gerardo Reyes field goal to close the half down 21-10.

“We had some opportunities in the first half that we missed, that could have helped us, but they’re a good football team,” said Grayson County coach and George Wythe alumnus Stephen James. “We didn’t make the plays and they did.”

Fowler ran for 93 yards and Jollay added 84 on 14 carries apiece to lead the Maroons, who rushed for 230 yards as a team. Dowell completed nine passes for 175 Grayson County yards, with Goad hauling in three of those for 140 yards.

George Wythe 27, Grayson County 22

Grayson County 7 3 6 6––22

George Wythe 7 14 6 0––27

Scoring summary

GW–Smith 1 run (Mitchell kick) 5:25

GC–Poole 20 run (Reyes kick) 4:10

GW–Smith 3 run (Mitchell kick) 11:57

GW–B.Jollay 37 run (Mitchell kick) 3:37

GC–Reyes 23 FG, 0:02

GW–B.Jollay 1 run (kick failed) 8:05

GC–Mac Goad 99 pass from Poole (run failed) 4:42

GC–Gillespie 1 run (pass failed) 8:41

Team Stats

First downs GC 12; GW 14. Rush-yards GW 24-117; GW 49-230. Passing yards: GC 175; GW 54. Comp-Att-Int GC 9-22-0; GW 5-7-0. Fumbles-lost GC 2-1; GW 2-1. Penalty-yards: GC 3-20; GW 8-61. Punts-Avg> GC 6-35.2; GW 4-44.8.