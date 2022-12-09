Maroons face challenge from Gladiators

Riverheads is the odds-on favorite to win an unprecedented seventh consecutive VHSL state football championship, but the George Wythe Maroons – who face the Gladiators in today’s finals – aren’t going to be awestruck by their record-setting opponent with the recognizable red helmets and crowded trophy case.

“Do our kids know they are playing a good football team? Absolutely. Are they going to be intimidated or back down because of who they are playing? No they won’t,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. “They aren’t going to walk off the bus thinking they are defeated or listening to all this other stuff. They are going to come out, play hard and fight. At the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for from your kids.”

The Maroons (10-3) can certainly shock the state by usurping the kings of the Commonwealth’s smallest classification when they face Riverheads (11-1) at noon in the Class 1 title game at Salem Stadium.

As he does every week, Harner has poured over hours and hours of film and appearing on the screen has been a team with few flaws that has won 68 of its last 70 games. George Wythe practiced at Virginia Tech’s indoor facility on Thursday.

“Practice has been good this week,” senior defensive end Colton Green said on Thursday. “It’s been very intense and everyone has been focused and working hard.”

George Wythe’s defense will have to be locked in against Riverheads, which likes to run, run and run some more.

Cayden Cook-Cash, Luke Bryant and Cody Cash have combined to rush for 3,331 yards for the Gladiators, while quarterback Bennett Dunlap, a four-year starter, has ran for eight touchdowns and thrown just 38 passes all season.

Juniors Mitchell Withrow and Payton Snell anchor the offensive line and were first-team All-Region 1B selections.

“The really hard thing about them is first down and second down,” Harner said. “If they have a 4th-and-2 or 4th-and-3, they’re going for it and they’ve got a wave of 10 bodies coming at you; it is hard to stop for those couple of yards. So, first and second down are crucial to get them off the field.”

Green (11 sacks), Leyton Fowler (186 ½ tackles), Ben Jollay (103 tackles) and Tandom Smith (85 ½ tackles) lead a defensive unit which will face its toughest test to date.

“The biggest key this week is to get all 11 of us to the ball, everyone do their jobs, read our keys and outphysical them in every aspect of the game,” Fowler said.

Riverheads’ defense is pretty darn good too and George Wythe will try to use its balanced offensive attack to control the clock, pile up the yards and put some points on the board.

Junior Tandom Smith took over at quarterback in the first quarter of the third game and has been the definition of a dual threat in passing for 998 yards and rushing for 883 more.

Ben Jollay (1,146 yards, 13 touchdowns), Fowler (800 yards, seven TDs) and Laden Houston (429 yards, seven TDs) can also do good things while carrying the pigskin.

Houston is the top receiver with 31 catches for 538 yards and two TDs.

GW has nine seniors and many of the team’s top players have plenty of varsity experience.

When did Harner know the 2022 edition of the Maroons could be special?

“You look at your kids and look at their skill level of what they can do and can’t do, they kind of checked all the boxes that we could make a run,” Harner said. “I think I really knew it was that even though we got beat by Radford, Graham and Grundy the first time, how our kids responded to that.

“It wasn’t blaming themselves, blaming each other or blaming the coaches. They came in, looked themselves in the mirror, took accountability and wanted to get better. I knew when we had that, you’re going to be OK. When things are good, everybody’s on a joyride, but when you get smacked in the mouth is when you figure out what kind of team you have and what kind of individuals you have. These kids don’t care how they win, they just want to win.”

Harner was emotional following his team’s 35-12 state semifinal win over Grundy – which avenged a 42-28 regular-season loss to the Golden Wave – as he stood on the field with his wife, Megan, and their three kids: 9-year-old Rhys, 7-year-old Taytum and 5-year-old Macyn.

It was a mixture of excitement and exhaustion.

“Unless you’ve been a head football coach, I think it’s hard for somebody to understand the prep and the time, the time away from my wife and three kids who are young,” Harner said. “They let me do this, coaching football, and it’s overwhelming the sacrifices they have made.”

A former fullback, linebacker and safety at Carroll County High School in Hillsville – Class of 2001 – Harner will compete in the state finals for the first time.

“That’s always a dream you’re chasing when you’re playing,” Harner said. “To play in the state championship game.”

He’s been at the helm of GW since 2014 and it’s all came together this season for the Maroons.

“Playing for Coach Harner has been great. I wouldn’t want to play for anyone else,” Fowler said. “He is an amazing coach and yes, sometimes he can be intense, but it’s only because he knows what we’re all capable of doing and he just wants us to be the best that we can be.”

His team has the tough task of facing the team that has been the best for a long time on Saturday.