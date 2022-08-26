Marooned: Big plays, crucial miscues cost George Wythe in season-opening loss to Radford

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Michael Crist christened the 2022 high school football season by guiding the Radford Bobcats to a quality non-district victory.

“That was a game for tough kids tonight,” Crist said. “Both sides.”

The former Virginia High head coach began his second season as Radford’s gridiron boss with a 29-15 triumph over George Wythe on Thursday night at Pendleton Field.

Radford used big plays – its touchdowns covered 48, 60, 11 and 24 yards – and took advantage of some pivotal miscues by the Maroons to earn a gut-check win.

“Their whole team is athletic,” said George Wythe defensive end Colton Green. “The quarterback [Landen Clark] was shifty. We came in here with the right mindset, they just hit a few more plays than we did.”

The most highly-touted of Radford’s platoon of skill players is Marcell Baylor, a wide receiver/defensive back who has committed to Virginia Tech.

Baylor took a touchdown pass from Landen Clark 60 yards to the house with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter to put Radford ahead to stay.

Baylor had just three touches, rushing once for negative-four yards and hauling in two passes for 69 yards.

“I was very proud of our guys and how we held [Baylor] in check,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “He’s a Division I wideout. I don’t have a Division I players or corners on this team.”

After GW fumbled on a botched option pitch deep inside its own territory on the ensuing possession, Clark had an 11-yard touchdown run and tacked on the two-point conversion to put Radford up 22-8 with 3:21 remaining in the third quarter.

George Wythe made things interesting by putting together a 17-play, 99-yard drive capped by Luke Jollay’s 6-yard touchdown run with 5:14 remaining.

However, Radford sealed the deal on David Woodward’s 24-yard scoring scamper with 1:43 left.

Three interceptions and a first-half drive that stalled inside Radford’s 5-yard line were among the miscues that proved costly for the Maroons.

The Maroons actually held a 293-188 edge in total offense, but Radford made the plays when it counted.

“We’ve just got to get more consistent,” Harner said. “Our kids competed at a very high level and if they compete at a very high level, that’s all I can ask of ‘em.”

Crist directed the Bobcats to an 8-4 record and the second round of the playoffs last season after spending the previous eight years in Bristol.

“We’re fortunate,” Crist said. “We’ve got some playmakers and I wouldn’t trade my guys for anybody.”

Luke Jollay (25 carries, 86 yards) and Ben Jollay (15 carries, 89 yards) led the way for George Wythe, but the unquestioned star for the Maroons was the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Green.

The senior had four sacks, including one that resulted in a safety with 2:15 left in the second quarter that gave GW an 8-7 lead it carried past the midway point of the third quarter.

“Colton can by far be one of the best defensive ends in [Class 1] football,” Harner said. “There’s no doubt in my mind about him. We have some other ones who can do that too. We just have to get the kinks out.”

While Green was disappointed in the loss, he could take some solace that George Wythe proved it will be a team to be reckoned with in the state’s smallest classification.

“This team right here is special,” Green said. “We can definitely go deep and we know that. We’re going to continue to work hard.”

Radford 7 0 15 7—29

George Wythe 6 2 0 7—15

Scoring Summary

GW – B. Jollay 2 run (kick failed)

R – Prioleau 48 run (Rupe kick)

GW – Safety

R – Baylor 60 pass from Clark (Rupe kick) R – Clark 11 run (Clark run) GW – L. Jollay 6 run (Mitchell kick) R – Woodward 24 run (Rupe kick) Team Stats First Downs: R 9, GW 16; Rushes-Yards: R 28-93, GW 52-208; Passing Yards: R 95, GW 85; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 4-8-0, GW 6-13-1; Fumbles-Lost: R 2-1, GW 4-2; Penalties-Yards: R 8-65, GW 6-69; Punts-Average: R 5-26, GW 4-27.8