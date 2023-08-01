PREP GOLF
Monday
at Tazewell County Country Club
Team Scores
Marion 335, Graham 346, Tazewell 389, Virginia High 391, Lebanon 402, Richlands 413.
Individual Results
Marion - Grayson Sheets 77, Jack Ford 84, I.Roberson 85, B.White 89.
Graham - *Bailey Goodson 73, Keith Sarver 86, Alana Hamaty 87, Blake Adkins 100.
Tazewell - C.Brown 81, T.Smith 93, E.Clevinger 95, L.Price 120.
Virginia High - Landon Lee 85, Nate Harper 95, Brady Rader 97, Gracie Belcher 114.
Lebanon - N.Delp 96, J.Campbell 98, C.Hovis 102, B.Jackson 106.
Richlands - Cooper Hurst 79, Greta Cline 108, Garrett Clevinger 109, Jake Diperna 117.
*Individual medalist
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU opens practice today
The East Tennessee State University football team will open preparations for the 2023 season today in Johnson City.
ETSU, in its second season under George Quarles, is looking to bounce back from last year's 3-8 campaign, which came one year after winning the Southern Conference championship.
The season begins on Sept. 2 at Jacksonville State. The Bucs will host its home opener on Sept. 9 against Carson-Newman.