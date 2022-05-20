Marion limits Tazewell to two hits in SWD baseball semis

BRISTOL, Va. – Marion High School ace pitcher Ryan Perkins didn’t have impeccable control on Thursday, but the sophomore was still more than good enough to help the Scarlet Hurricanes earn a quality victory.

Perkins overcame five walks in five innings and combined with reliever Jack Pugh on a two-hitter in Marion’s 6-1 triumph over the Tazewell Bulldogs in the semifinals of the Southwest District baseball tournament at DeVault Stadium.

The third-seeded Scarlet Hurricanes (14-5) earned a spot in Saturday’s title game. Thursday’s second semifinal game between Virginia High (9-12) and Richlands (10-11) was rained out and will be played today at 6 p.m.

Perkins allowed just one hit over the course of his five innings, while striking out four.

Three of his walks came in the second inning when Tazewell produced its only run on an error.

Tazewell’s only hit off Perkins came courtesy of Trey Blankenship’s two-out triple in the fifth inning.

You could say he was effectively wild in shutting down the Bulldogs.

“I struggled there for a bit finding the zone with my fastball,” Perkins said. “My teammates made some good plays behind me.”

Perkins had a 4-0 advantage to work with before he had even unleashed his first pitch.

“That helps a lot,” Perkins said.

The first five hitters in the top of the first inning reached base for Marion and four of them scored. Bradley Thomas and Brady Roberts had RBI hits, while Pugh contributed a two-run double.

“We were ready to come out and get a fast start against them,” said fourth-year Marion coach Nolan Lipscomb. “We had great plate approaches and were just hitting it well.”

Lipscomb was confident with Perkins on the mound protecting a lead.

“He’s been the guy I’ve thrown in every big game,” Lipscomb said. “Towards the end of the season he’s really been stepping up, pitching well and giving us a chance to win every time he’s out there.”

Perkins has blossomed into a prospect.

“I put in a lot of work over the winter,” Perkins said. “I’ve been trying to get my control better and throwing harder.”

Roberts went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Marion, which has quietly pieced together a strong season.

Keep in mind this was a team that went 2-10-1 in 2021.

The Scarlet Hurricanes suffered a 13-2 loss to Tazewell (13-7) in the first meeting between the teams this season, but have beaten the Bulldogs in the last two encounters.

“This group is more close-knit than any team I’ve had to this point,” Lipscomb said. “They all play for each other and that makes a huge difference.”

Tazewell’s Tyler Hash beat out an infield single off Pugh in the sixth inning, but was erased by a 4-6-3 double play.

A 36-minute lightning delay occurred with no outs in the top of the seventh inning. After play resumed, Pugh needed only two minutes and six pitches to get the final three outs.

The tough times continued for Tazewell, which managed just four hits in suffering a 10-0 loss to Virginia High on Tuesday in a one-game playoff to determine the SWD’s top seed for the Region 2D tournament.

“We couldn’t manufacture runs and we haven’t hit the ball in the last three ballgames,” Tazewell coach Mike Fowler said. “We’ve got to get back in the [batting] cages, get back to work and end the year the way we started.”

Meanwhile, Marion appears to be hitting its stride.

“We’re playing better,” Perkins said. “We’ve been cutting down on the errors and our team chemistry is very good.”

