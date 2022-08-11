Marion, Abingdon win golf tournaments

PREP GOLF
State Farm Tournament
At Clear Creek Golf Course
Team Scores
Marion 166, Gate City 181, Wise County Central 190, John Battle 196, Lebanon 205, Graham 206, Virginia High 207, Richlands 216
Individual Results
Marion – Tyler Sayers 38, Reid Osborne 39, Grayson Sheets 40, Parker Wolfe 49
Gate City – Carter Wolfe 38, Eli McMurray 43, Colin Keller 50, Cam Henderson 50
Wise Central – Robbie Wilson 43, Davis Miller 43, Jacob Hughes 47, Dalton Marshall 57
John Battle – Tanner Hunigan 46, Will Crump 46, Benjamin Hardoby 51, Christopher White 53
Lebanon – Hunter Musick 41, Paul Vencil 45, Bailey Jackson 59, Jacob Campbell 60
People are also reading…
Graham – McCartney Hinkle 39, Alana Hamaty 53, Keith Sarver 57, Sam Giamcoparo 57
Virginia High – Tyler Stanley 41, Nate Harper 44, Brady Rader 60, Meredith Hawethorne 62
Richlands – Cooper Hurst 38, Craegen Ashby 57, Garrett Clevinger 60, Xavier Gates 61
Abingdon Invitational
At Glenrochie Country Club
Team Scores
Abingdon 301, Blacksburg 304, Greeneville 309, Castlewood 324, Tennessee High 324
Individual Results
Abingdon – Grace Addison 72, Conner Brummitt 74, Jackson Cook 74, Mason Funk 81
Blacksburg – Ryan Highfield 74, Cameron Sharpe 74, Samantha Skinner 76, Emerson Keene 80
Greeneville – Alex Broyles 72, Dougie Fezell 73, Gavin Sells 73, Tyler Brown 91
Castlewood – Abby Bradley 71, Jacob Lasley 79, Conner Robinette 87, Bailee Varney 87
Tennessee High – Carter Myers 77, Tripp Lively 79, Chandler Myers 80, Alex Jones 88
Prep Boys
*In other prep golf on Thursday, Daniel Boone defeated West Ridge 164 to 170 for the Wolves.
West Ridge was led by Parker Leming (40), Grayson Manns (41), Tanner Stapleton (44) and Wyatt Cochran (45)
Prep Girls
The Daniel Boone girls slipped past West Ridge, scoring 92 to 95 for the Wolves.
Leading West Ridge was Arabella Laughlin (46) and Meg Dotson (49).