Marc Campbell was the cornerstone for THS and Clemson basketball

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Marc Campbell carded a low score on Saturday at Tri-Cities Golf Club during a fundraising tournament for Tennessee High’s boys basketball team, but drives, chips and putts certainly aren’t the shots that helped Campbell make a name for himself.

The 1980 THS graduate holds a unique place in college hoops history thanks to a jumper that was pure and a stroke that was smooth as silk.

Campbell was among the Atlantic Coast Conference’s first knockdown 3-point shooting threats while at Clemson University since the league experimented with the 3 (17-feet, 9-inches was the distance) during the 1982-83 campaign, four years before the arc was instituted on a full-time basis at the NCAA level.

He established an ACC record by draining 14 consecutive long-range bombs over the course of back-to-back games in Feb. 1983 against Maryland and Virginia.

Campbell had gone 5-for-6 from beyond the arc earlier that winter in a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

He shot 50.7 percent (37-for-73) during that special season and would flourish in today’s era in which 3-point shooting has become the name of the game.

“People talk about it, but I tell them that if you missed one you came out of the game,” Campbell said. “It wasn’t like 3s all the time. If you took one it better be a good one and you better make most of ‘em.”

Campbell made more than he missed.

He wasn’t some one-dimensional gunner, however, and his 364 career assists are the 10th-most in the history of Clemson’s program. His 2.247 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks among the top-25 marks in the history of the tradition-rich ACC.

He earned ACC player of the week honors at one juncture during that memorable 1982-83 season, which is beyond impressive when you consider the league’s cavalcade of stars at the time included North Carolina’s Michael Jordan, Virginia’s Ralph Sampson, Thurl Bailey of eventual national champion North Carolina State, Georgia Tech’s Mark Price, UNC’s Sam Perkins, Duke’s Johnny Dawkins, Rick Carlisle of UVa, Brad Daugherty of North Carolina and Maryland freshman Len Bias.

It was a golden era and Campbell was right in the middle of the action.

“It was awesome. Obviously, I’m biased toward it,” Campbell said. “N.C. State won it all my junior year, North Carolina won it my sophomore year and my freshman year we beat Indiana and they won the national title.”

Campbell once scored 26 points in an 85-83 overtime loss to the Virginia Cavaliers when they were ranked third in the country and Sampson was the nation’s top player.

“That was at home and was my best game ever at Clemson,” Campbell said. “It was a good experience [at Clemson]. … If I would have had a little more talent, a little more size, but I had a strong mentality. You just had to tell yourself you could do it and that came from [longtime Tennessee High assistant] Coach [Richard] Ensor.”

Bill Foster, who later had success leading the Virginia Tech Hokies, was Campbell’s coach at Clemson.

“He encouraged an overall good student-athlete experience,” Campbell said. “When we went somewhere we stayed first class. We played in Hawaii, Brazil. It was a great experience to see the world.”

Campbell played for two legendary coaches at Tennessee High in Bobby Chambers and Dale Burns.

Campbell’s senior season was Burns’ first as head coach during a successful run leading the Vikings. Burns passed away last September.

“They were two different coaches,” Campbell said. “Coach Burns probably had a tough time with me. I was headstrong and it was his first year.”

Campbell began his prep career at Elizabethton and transferred to Tennessee High as a sophomore. He was the Big Seven Conference scoring champion as a senior and once poured in 41 points in a game against Morristown East.

Tennessee High reached the TSSAA sub-state round in 1979 with Campbell, a junior, and Derrick Hord, a senior, leading the way. Hord became an All-Southeastern Conference selection for the University of Kentucky Wildcats and was selected in the 1983 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hord and Campbell formed one of the most formidable one-two punches in Northeast Tennessee history.

“Like with most things when you’re young, you really don’t appreciate the situation until later,” Campbell said. “No regrets though and I think we gave it our best.”

Campbell and Hord were among the many notable Tennessee High alums that hit the links on Saturday. Former THS coaches Bobby Chambers, Bill Bingham and Randy Irvin were also among those in attendance.

Campbell now lives in Anderson, South Carolina, and is the owner of Keystone Packaging.

He was once the cornerstone for the Tennessee High Vikings and Clemson Tigers.

“I had a lot of good kids,” Chambers said. “And Marc was definitely one of them.”