Marathon man: Sullivan East teacher and coach recently competed in the Boston Marathon

Don’t expect Sullivan East cross country coach Christian Watson to tell his kids to go run a few miles and he will be waiting for them when they get back.

Nope. He practices what he preaches.

“I enjoy running, that is one of things coaching these kids,” said Watson, who teaches math at Sullivan East. “I run with them pretty much every day in practice so I am going through the same thing they are going through and running the workouts with them. I am running the long runs with them. It is just cool that we get to share that experience.”

Watson got to enjoy his own “cool” experience recently when the Sullivan East and East Tennessee State graduate ran in the Boston Marathon, finishing with a time of 2:50:59 and a very solid 1,524th out of nearly 25,000 runners.

“I guess the experience of Boston is what was cool. It is kind of the pinnacle of marathons and finally getting to participate in running that was really special,” said Watson, who also competed in a very wet Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. in 2019 and the Chicago Marathon in October of 2021. “It was a goal I had set for myself a few years back when I started running and everything just kind of hits you once you get to that start line and you are kind of like, ‘I finally made it to the big one’.

“It is a very emotional race. There is a lot of fan support throughout the whole race. The town of Boston treats it like it is one of their national holidays and it is a fantastic event. It is just a lot of good feelings, even when you are fighting through the pain it is really cool because it is just one of those things that is so notorious and special that people get to participate in so it was a big honor.

“It was a good day for sure.”

***

Watson, who played basketball and baseball for the Patriots, didn’t grow up wanting to run, far from it.

“I didn’t start running until about five years ago. I ran middle school cross country to get in shape for basketball and then I did not run ever again unless I was forced to at practice,” said the 27-year-old Watson. “I started running right after I graduated [from college] just to get in shape back in 2017 so I have almost been running for about five years to the date.

“It has been pretty cool to see the transformation and progress and growth.”

Why running? A marathon is 26.2 miles of non-stop running and isn’t for the faint of heart, but that was still better than one of the alternatives for staying in shape.

“I absolutely hate lifting weights. It is one of those things where I only do it pretty much because I have to and running was the only thing that I slightly enjoyed that would get me in good shape,” he said. “Running marathons was really not the goal when I started, it was mainly just to get in shape. Then it started progressing and I got into it and fell in love with it and now here I am running marathons.”

***

An avid fan of the Atlanta Braves, Watson traveled to Boston on Good Friday with his wife, Lily, a first grade teacher at Emmett Elementary School, his parents, Kevin and Rachel Watson, and his in-laws, and took in the sights, including a baseball game at historic Fenway Park.

“We experienced Boston, saw Quincy’s Market, went to a Red Sox game and just relaxed and then ran a marathon,” he said. “It was cool. I played baseball when I was in high school so I have kind of got an underlying passion.

“I am a big Braves fan, they won the World Series last year so I got to celebrate that, but just the nostalgia of going to Boston and it still being the same way as when they built the stadium, it is really cool. It is just that nostalgia feel of actually getting to experience that for the first time, it was really cool as well.”

He arose the following morning to perfect weather, a much better experience than his first marathon three years before.

“Just the significance behind this one kind of separates it from a lot of the other ones. Washington D.C. was very rainy and wet so for about 21 miles it down-poured throughout that race so the weather was much better in Boston,” he said. “I really enjoy the big atmosphere, just the electric environment that people bring to it so it was very similar to Chicago in that way.

“The notoriety of Boston just kind of separates it from all the other ones.”

Watson, who qualified for Boston by finishing the Chicago Marathon in 2:53.38, set a new personal record by nearly 2 ½ minutes in Boston, crossing the finish line less than three hours after he started, and even made a few friends along the way.

“You kind of get going in the race and meet a few people. I ended up running the race for about 15, 16 miles with a couple of guys from Jersey City, I ran with a guy from Los Angeles and I ran with a guy who was living in Boston,” he said. “It was really cool that we all ran together. We were from completely different parts of the country, but through that event it just kind of brought us together and we were able to experience that whole thing together.”

***

Watson trained for the event by running lots of miles, and also participating in 5Ks and half-marathons with a local running club, all while believing in the process to prepare for such a high-intensity event.

“A lot of it is just kind of trust my training,” said Watson, who runs around 11-12 miles a day, and is joined by his cross country team or friends. “A lot of it just goes into trusting my mental state and that was one of the things going into it.

“I wasn’t really sure how well I would do, I was shooting for a timeframe, but once you get into that event the adrenaline and the energy from the atmosphere and the crowd, it just propels you to do so much more. It was trusting everything that I have built, my foundation is very strong so I was just hoping I could rely on a lot of that to get me through and it worked pretty good.”

***

Watson had supporters along for the ride, and had plenty of interest back home, from his sister, Jordan, to his students and cross country runners at Sullivan East. He had plenty to talk about, competing in the most famous marathon of them all where finishing is half the battle.

“It is one of those things where even if I didn’t hit the time that I want to I knew as long as I could finish it. I feel like with the Boston Marathon, it is that thing of just getting there, that is a massive accomplishment in itself,” said Watson, who added that his wife is his “number one” fan and mentioned the “amazing” support of his parents. “That is one of the things I kept trying to remember and my wife was telling me how proud she was for me getting there.

“I am one of those types of people that always wants to prove themselves and more or less just trying to prove myself to myself and seeing how far I can really take what I have got.”

***

He is far from finished. Watson plans to run in the Los Angeles Marathon next March and the New York Marathon in November of 2023. He is even thinking worldwide, hoping to be part of the Abbott World Tour, which includes six marathons, Chicago, Boston and New York, along with Berlin, London and Tokyo.

Until then expect Watson to keep running. There is no end in sight.

“The three international ones have a bit more of a stricter time requirement so I am just trying to work on shaving time off and trying to get better and just grow from there, but I am also just still enjoying the process of running,” he said. “It is not a chore right now so I still have a deep love for it so I am just going out and enjoying it and just getting ready for next year for L.A. and hoping to try to PR there again.”