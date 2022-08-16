Make no mistake, Marion’s Sayers is a talent on the links

JONESVILLE, Va. – They misspelled his name on the scoring sheet and mispronounced it when presenting him with the first-place plaque.

There might have been a case of mistaken identity, but there was no mistaking the fact that Marion High School’s Tyler Sayers – not Tyler Salyers as he was erroneously identified – was the top golfer on the links Tuesday at Cedar Hill Country Club.

Sayers shot an even-par 71 to earn medalist honors at the Farmers & Miners Bank Invitational as he continued the stellar start to his senior season.

Lee High won the team title with a cumulative score of 321, topping runner-up Castlewood by four strokes.

Sayers edged defending tournament champion Cameron Grabeel of Thomas Walker by one shot.

Marion’s Grayson Sheets (73), Chilhowie’s Chase Coley (74) and Harlan County’s Brayden Casolori (75) rounded out the top five on the individual leaderboard.

Sayers carded a 74 a year ago on the same course in the same event and impressively navigated his way around the 18 holes on Tuesday.

“I like it,” Sayers said. “It’s really short and a lot of the holes are very gettable to make birdies. My biggest key today was I made a lot of putts for par and several birdies on the back nine. I hit my driver well, which helped out a lot since the course is so tight.”

It was the second straight tournament win for Sayers, who was victorious at the State Farm Classic five days earlier at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bristol.

“I would definitely say ball-striking is his biggest strength,” said Marion coach Jason McClure. “When you think about good golfers, one of the things that sticks out is tempo and Tyler has one of the prettiest swings that you’ll ever see. Very rarely do you see him hit a shot that isn’t crisp and pure. He’s a true golfer.”

How consistent is Sayers?

He’s played as Marion’s No. 1 seed in every tournament he’s participated in as a high schooler.

“Mentally, I’ve gotten a lot better since my freshman year,” Sayers said. “I used to always get real nervous in tournaments. My wedge game and my iron game have improved a lot and my putting has probably improved the most.”

It was another solid showing for Castlewood, which has already played in a number of tough events against larger schools this season. The Blue Devils won the Bank of Marion Invitational earlier this month and Abby Bradley was medalist at last week’s Abingdon Invitational.

“Playing in tournaments like this,” said Castlewood senior Jacob Lasley. “Really prepares you for pressure situations that you may see down the road.”

Bradley (77), Lasley (78), Maddox Barnette (80), Conner Robinette (90) and Bailee Varney (90) led the way for the Blue Devils on Tuesday.

“It’s a good group of kids,” Lasley said. “We just all try to trust what we’ve practiced and have faith in ourselves.”

Lee High showed why it will be a team to take seriously in the Class 2 ranks in winning Tuesday’s event. Sophomore Jacob Leonard (77), freshman Bryson Coomer (81), senior Caleb Leonard (81) and freshman Walker Baker (82) played well for the Generals.

“You saw when we awarded [the top-five] individuals that none of our guys won an individual award,” said Lee coach Barry Audia. “But when it came time for the team cheese, we were there.”

The talented ninth-graders make a difference.

“We needed ‘em too,” Audia said.

Audia is the rare professional boxer-turned-high school golf coach. He went 30-5 as pro pugilist from 1980-1987 and the guy known as the “Pennington Pounder” has led the golf program at Lee since 2012.

“I didn’t get interested big-time into golf until after I retired,” Audia said. “I started treating it like I did boxing, Instead of training and running 10, 12 miles a day I’d hit a thousand golf balls a day.”

Meanwhile, Sayers hopes to be the undisputed champ of the most important VHSL golf tournament of the year in less than two months. That’s the VHSL Class 2 tourney on Oct. 10 at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

“That’s the goal,” Sayers said. “To win it this time.”