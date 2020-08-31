MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Pirates send Will Craig down again

Will Craig is still searching for his first big-league hit, but his appearance in the daily Transactions has occurred in abundance.
The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned the first baseman to their alternate training facility in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday, continuing a whirlwind week for the Science Hill High School graduate.
On Thursday, he made his MLB debut for the Pirates, started at first base and went 0-for-3 in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader.
On Friday, he struck out in his lone plate appearance in the ninth inning of a loss in Milwaukee.
On Saturday, he was optioned to the team’s alternate training facility.
On Sunday, he was recalled when Bryan Reynolds was placed on the paternity list.
On Monday, he was optioned again as Colin Moran returned from the disabled list.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!