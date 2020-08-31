 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Pirates send Will Craig down again
0 comments

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Pirates send Will Craig down again

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
craig

Will Craig has been on a rollercoaster with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

 The Associated Press

Will Craig is still searching for his first big-league hit, but his appearance in the daily Transactions has occurred in abundance.

The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned the first baseman to their alternate training facility in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday, continuing a whirlwind week for the Science Hill High School graduate.

On Thursday, he made his MLB debut for the Pirates, started at first base and went 0-for-3 in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader.

On Friday, he struck out in his lone plate appearance in the ninth inning of a loss in Milwaukee.

On Saturday, he was optioned to the team’s alternate training facility.

On Sunday, he was recalled when Bryan Reynolds was placed on the paternity list.

On Monday, he was optioned again as Colin Moran returned from the disabled list.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts