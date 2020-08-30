MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Pirates recall Will Craig

A day after the Pittsburgh Pirates optioned Will Craig to the team’s alternate training facility in Altoona, Pennslyvania, the ex-Science Hill slugger is back in the Major Leagues.
Craig, who made his MLB debut on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals going 0-for-3, struck out in his only plate appearance against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
It was after Saturday’s game that Craig was told his destination was Altoona.
But, before Sunday’s game at Milwaukee, the Pirates placed outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the paternity list and recalled Craig.
Craig saw no action in the Pirates 5-1 win over the Brewers on Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!