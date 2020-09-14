MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Dave Hillman going strong at 93

He worked his way up the minor league ladder and his big-league debut for the Cubs occurred on April 30, 1955 at Ebbets Field against the vaunted Brooklyn Dodgers, who would win the World Series a few months later.

Manager Stan Hack called the 27-year-old right-hander in from the bullpen to take over for Vicente Amor in the seventh inning.

“The first batter I faced was Roy Campanella and he hit a line drive back up the middle and through my legs for a single,” Hillman said. “A couple of batters later, Jackie Robinson hit a hanging curveball into the left-field bleachers for a two-run homer. After that I ended up not giving up a hit.”

The two innings that he pitched that day were the culmination of an unlikely journey that began in Dungannon, a Southwest Virginia map dot.

“He came from a modest background at a time when so many young boys wanted nothing more than to play baseball and he made it to the big leagues,” said Bill Nowlin, a baseball historian who wrote a bio of Hillman for SABR.org. “He had a couple of stellar seasons in the minors and had he played with better ballclubs, no doubt would have shown a better won/loss record in the big leagues.”