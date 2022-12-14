 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Roundup

Maiden, Rebels surge past Cobras

PH vs. VHS Girls basketball

Patrick Henry’s Avery Maiden attempts to block a shot during a game earlier this season against Virginia High. 

 Emily Ball, Bristol Herald Courier

Senior Avery Maiden scored 14 points and a second-half surge helped the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded a 39-28 non-district girls basketball victory over the Council Cobras on Wednesday night.

PH had just one point in the first quarter and trailed 11-10 at halftime. However, the Rebels opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to seize control. Shaina Addair added 10 points and Sophia Wright added eight points in the vicdtory.

Freshman Ella Rasnake led Council with 15 points.

Richlands 79, Grundy 60

Freshman sensation Annsley Trivette tallied 31 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal for the Richlands Blue Tornado in a non-district road win.

Ridgeview 63, Letcher Central (Ky.) 54

Braelynn Strouth scored 18 points as Ridgeview recorded a win.

There was no letdown for the Wolfpack following Tuesday night’s win over Mountain 7 District rival Wise County Central and put Wednesday’s game away with a 13-0 run to start the third quarter.

Caiti Hill and Maggie Grant added 11 points apiece for Ridgeview, which hosts J.I. Burton on Friday.

BOYS

Richlands 66, Grundy 56

The Richlands Blue Tornado earned a non-district road win over Grundy.

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS

Union 78, Lee High 77

Brayden Wharton went off for 25 points as Union earned a double-overtime triumph over the homestanding Lee High Generals in a Mountain 7 District thriller.

Reyshawn Anderson added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Union (2-0, 1-0), while Kam Bostic supplied 22 points.

Union committed 20 turnovers, went 12-for-21 from the free throw line in the overtime sessions and Lee shot 53.7 percent from the field. The Bears still found a way to prevail.

Brynenn Pendergraft’s 28 points led the way for Lee.

Lebanon 72, Eastside 69

Andy Lambert led five Lebanon scorers in double figures with 19 points as the Pioneers earned an overtime win over the Eastside Spartans in a highly-anticipated matchup between Region 1D contenders.

Keyton Keene (14 points), Chance Parker (13 points), Brody Wess (11 points) and Mike Reece (10 points) also were part of the balanced attack.

Eli McCoy had 26 points for Eastside and scored the 1,000th point of his career.

